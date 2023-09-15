LE MIGLIORI VALUTAZIONI DEI GIOCATORI DI SERIE A, D1 Arkema e di ...Addio all'Artista Poliedrico Fernando Botero: Un Tributo alla Vita e ...Inflazione in Italia: Aumento dei Prezzi a +5,4% su Base Annuale a ...Putin Aperto ai Trattati, ma Kiev Riluttante: Ulteriori Sviluppi nei ...Franco Migliacci: L'Addio a un Maestro delle Parole e dei Successi ...XGIMI: HORIZON Ultra è ora disponibileConfindustria: Il Salario Minimo Legale e la Sfida della ...Tragedia sull'autostrada A1: Due autisti muoiono e 25 migranti feriti ...Dixit Edizione Disney è ora disponibile!Covid-19 in Italia: Aumento costante dei casi e delle sfide - ...Ultime Blog

“The Enchanted Garden” di Micaela Legnaioli al Circolo degli Affari Esteri

The Enchanted

“The Enchanted Garden” di Micaela Legnaioli al Circolo degli Affari Esteri (Di venerdì 15 settembre 2023) Lastre di ottone ossidate, peonie, ortensie, girasoli animano una pittura intrisa di creatività, poesia e fantasia. Va in scena il magico mondo di Micaela Legnaioli presso il Circolo degli Affari Esteri. L’esclusiva sede, fondata nel 1936 con finalità di rappresentanza dell’omonimo ministero, mantiene tuttora una forte vocazione internazionale e culturale di alto profilo. Il vernissage intitolato “The Enchanted Garden” si è svolto alla presenza dell’Ambasciatore Umberto Vattani, Presidente della Venice International University, di Luigi Maria Vignali, ex Presidente del Circolo degli Affari Esteri, di Brigida Mascitti, curatrice della mostra e di personalità dell’arte, della nobiltà e ...
Arte, Roma: al Circolo degli Esteri "The Enchanted Garden", mostra personale di Micaela Legnaioli

Inaugurazione domani alle ore 18. Domani, alle ore 18.00, presso gli spazi espositivi del Circolo degli Esteri di Roma si inaugura 'The Enchanted Garden', mostra personale di Micaela Legnaioli a cura di Brigida Mascitti. Alla vernice della mostra interverranno, assieme alla curatrice, il Dottor Giuseppe Scognamiglio, Presidente ...

