Tech Talk | IBC 2023 | Diretta streaming ore 11 15 Youtube LIVE @ Digital-News it

Un 'Festival nel Festival' che dal 14 al 16 settembre coniugheràed enogastronomia a grandi ... soul e musica dell'anima, hi -e voglia di ballare. Che poi è la funzione primordiale per cui ...... la kermesse si caratterizzerà per una serie di iniziative dedicate alle famiglie, diversi show cooking di grandi chef sulla Terrazza del gusto e svariatitematici dedicati all'Agrifood...Nel corso del, sarà analizzato come si pone la filiera bufalina davanti ad alcuni filoni che ... Il Tema: AgrifoodL'Agrifoodè il tema di questa edizione, poiché, negli ultimi anni, la ...... la Kermesse si caratterizzerà per una serie di iniziative dedicate alle famiglie, diversi show cooking di grandi chef sulla Terrazza del gusto e svariatitematici dedicati all'Agrifood...

Tech Talk, IBC 2023 | Diretta streaming ore 11.15 Youtube LIVE ... Digital-Sat News

Tech Talk Speciale HDR Summit | MonitoR MonitoR magazine

India's technology sector is currently experiencing substantial growth, positioning itself as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, following in the footsteps of the United States and China.National says it will review its policy to lure international tech talent to New Zealand after a year to see if it's working. If elected, it would introduc ...RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - KNOE’s Charles Burkett sat down with Louisiana Tech President, Dr. Les Guice to talk about his upcoming retirement and to look back on his 45 years spent serving the university.