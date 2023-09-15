Suburban Screams: il trailer della serie antologica firmata da John Carpenter (Di venerdì 15 settembre 2023) John Carpenter torna alla regia dopo 13 anni con la serie antologica horror Suburban Screams, su Peacock dal 13 ottobre. John Carpenter, la mente dietro film horror classici come Halloween e La Cosa, torna alla regia per la prima volta dopo 13 anni in Suburban Screams, serie antologica di cui è stato svelato il trailer. La serie horror senza sceneggiatura composta da sei episodi, che debutterà venerdì 13 ottobre su Peacock, esplorazione vere storie di terrore ambientate in città americane apparentemente perfette. Carpenter dirigerà un episodio della serie, di cui è anche produttore, e comporrà la ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Suburban Screams: il trailer della serie antologica firmata da John CarpenterJohn Carpenter , la mente dietro film horror classici come Halloween e La Cosa , torna alla regia per la prima volta dopo 13 anni in Suburban Screams , serie antologica di cui è stato svelato il trailer . La serie horror senza sceneggiatura composta da sei episodi, che debutterà venerdì 13 ottobre su Peacock, esplorazione vere ...
Suburban Screams: il trailer della serie horror diretta da John CarpenterJohn Carpenter è tornato dietro la macchina da presa 13 anni dopo The Ward, per dirigere e produrre la serie Suburban ...
Suburban Screams trailer, John Carpenter torna alla regia per questa serie tv horror!Peacock ha diffuso in streaming il primo trailer ufficiale della nuova serie horror Suburban Screams , che sancirà il ritorno alla regia del maestro John Carpenter , a ben 13 anni dalla sua ultima prova dietro la macchina da presa (con il film The Ward del 2010). La mente dietro cult ...
Suburban Screams: John Carpenter torna alla regia dopo 13 anni per l'antologia horror di Peacock... Fog e La cosa , è tornato dietro la macchina da presa, prima volta dopo il mal accolto The Ward - Il reparto del 2010, per Suburban Screams , sua antologia horror per il servizio streaming Peacock. ...
Suburban Screams: il trailer della serie di John Carpenter Lega Nerd
Suburban Screams trailer, John Carpenter torna alla regia per ... Everyeye Serie TV
Suburban Screams: il trailer della serie antologica firmata da John CarpenterJohn Carpenter torna alla regia dopo 13 anni con la serie antologica horror Suburban Screams, su Peacock dal 13 ottobre.
John Carpenter returns to directing for first time in 13 yearsHalloween moviemaker John Carpenter has returned to the director's chair for the first time in 13 years to helm an episode of his unscripted series John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams ...
Peacock partners with horror maestro John Carpenter for unscripted anthologyNBCUniversal streamer Peacock has ordered John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, a new unscripted horror anthology from the acclaimed writer, director and producer. Produced by Storm King Productions and ...
Suburban ScreamsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Suburban Screams