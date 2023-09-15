Suburban Screams | il trailer della serie antologica firmata da John Carpenter

John Carpenter , la mente dietro film horror classici come Halloween e La Cosa , torna alla regia per la prima volta dopo 13 anni in, serie antologica di cui è stato svelato il trailer . La serie horror senza sceneggiatura composta da sei episodi, che debutterà venerdì 13 ottobre su Peacock, esplorazione vere ...John Carpenter è tornato dietro la macchina da presa 13 anni dopo The Ward, per dirigere e produrre la serie...Peacock ha diffuso in streaming il primo trailer ufficiale della nuova serie horror, che sancirà il ritorno alla regia del maestro John Carpenter , a ben 13 anni dalla sua ultima prova dietro la macchina da presa (con il film The Ward del 2010). La mente dietro cult ...... Fog e La cosa , è tornato dietro la macchina da presa, prima volta dopo il mal accolto The Ward - Il reparto del 2010, per, sua antologia horror per il servizio streaming Peacock. ...

John Carpenter torna alla regia dopo 13 anni con la serie antologica horror Suburban Screams, su Peacock dal 13 ottobre. Halloween moviemaker John Carpenter has returned to the director's chair for the first time in 13 years to helm an episode of his unscripted series John Carpenter's Suburban Screams. NBCUniversal streamer Peacock has ordered John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, a new unscripted horror anthology from the acclaimed writer, director and producer.