St Johnstone vs Rangers – probabili formazioni

Brendan Rodgers knows it will be up to Celtic to find solutions if Dundee turn up at Parkhead on Saturday in a dour and defensive mood.Rangers have been hit with a massive blow on the eve of St Johnstone with the confirmation Todd Cantwell is out for anything up to two months, taking us well into October at the very least. Manager ...James Brown felt comfortably numb when his wonder strike helped to stun Rangers last season and he hopes St Johnstone can conjure more heroics against the Ibrox men this weekend. The 25-year-old ...