Runergy Shines Bright at RE+ in Las Vegas with New Generation N-Type Modules

On September 12th, the highly-anticipated RE+ 2023 commenced at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, USA. As the largest professional exhibition and trade fair for the solar energy industry in North America, RE+ drew in a massive crowd. Runergy made a splendid appearance at the event, showcasing a variety of flagship photovoltaic module products which were well-received by attendees. On the first day of the RE+ exhibition, Runergy made significant strides in expanding their global reach. Hyperion, the high-end module brand of Runergy, signed a global strategic agreement with Nanosun, targeting markets such as Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. Additionally, Hyperion entered into a strategic cooperation agreement ...
