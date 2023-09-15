Inflazione in Italia: Aumento dei Prezzi a +5,4% su Base Annuale a ...Putin Aperto ai Trattati, ma Kiev Riluttante: Ulteriori Sviluppi nei ...Franco Migliacci: L'Addio a un Maestro delle Parole e dei Successi ...XGIMI: HORIZON Ultra è ora disponibileConfindustria: Il Salario Minimo Legale e la Sfida della ...Tragedia sull'autostrada A1: Due autisti muoiono e 25 migranti feriti ...Dixit Edizione Disney è ora disponibile!Covid-19 in Italia: Aumento costante dei casi e delle sfide - ...TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Anniversary EditionDi quale copertura assicurativa hanno bisogno i mediciUltime Blog

Rotting in the Sun | la recensione | uno strano film noir che si prende gioco di noi

Rotting the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Rotting in the Sun, la recensione: uno strano film noir che si prende gioco di noi (Di venerdì 15 settembre 2023) La recensione di Rotting in the Sun: Sebastián Silva dirige, scrive e interpreta una black comedy dall'umore sconnesso, che prende senso solo quando il tono si fa più serio. Presentato al Sundance film Festival, il film è in streaming su MUBI. Il motivo è concettuale, più che pratico: vedendo Rotting in the Sun di Sebastián Silva c'è venuto in mente Nodo alla gola di Alfred Hitchcock. strano? Forse, e per questo ve lo spieghiamo nella nostra recensione. Un discorso di concetto, appunto, in quanto il film mischia il noir alla commedia. Una commedia nera, dai guizzi inaspettati, che cambia repentinamente l'umore. E meno male, perché la prima metà è fin troppo gracile. Un film quasi inafferrabile, ...
