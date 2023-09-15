Ad Infinitum : disponibile oraFC 24 - VALUTAZIONI GIOCATRICI E GIOCATORI DI BUNDESLIGA E NATIONAL ...WARNER BROS. GAMES LANCIA MORTAL KOMBAT 1SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIESContra: Operation Galuga rilancia la classica serie action run’n’gunONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - Luffy disponibile in Gear 5Ascolta oggi stesso i brani di Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom LibertyData di uscita per Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story e annuncio ...The Sims 4 svela lo Stuff Pack Frenesie ai FornelliNintendo Direct 14.09.2023Ultime Blog

Perfect View: il nuovo singolo “Family” (Di venerdì 15 settembre 2023) Da venerdì 15 settembre 2023 sarà disponibile in rotazione radiofonica “Family” (Lions Pride Music), il nuovo singolo dei Perfect View, disponibile sulle piattaforme digitali dall’8 aprile. Il brano “Family” è il sesto capitolo del concept album “Bushido” e racconta dell’importanza e del valore della famiglia per il protagonista, da 5 anni lontano da casa e dagli affetti ma senza mai dimenticare la promessa di ritornare un giorno dai suoi cari, nella sua armatura da samurai. “Quando finalmente ci credi, lasceresti tutto alle spalle?”, con questa frase la band riassume il concetto della nuova release. Il videoclip di “Family” si compone di una serie di immagini disegnate e con transizioni animate che sottolineano i punti salienti della narrazione. Il gruppo ...
