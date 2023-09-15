Killers Of The Flower Moon: gustiamoci il trailer finale! (Di venerdì 15 settembre 2023) Killers Of The Flower Moon: il trailer finale dell’ultimo film di Scorsese è appena stato pubblicato, a poco più di un mese dall’uscita del film, il 19 ottobre Il film vedrà Scorsese alla regia con Leonardo DiCaprio e Robert De Niro come protagonisti. Sicuramente uno dei film più attesi della stagione 2023/2024, mostrato in anteprima al Festival di Cannes. Nel cast sono presenti anche Lily Gladstone e Jesse Plemons. Questo film è la sesta collaborazione tra il regista Martin Scorsese e l’attore premio Oscar Leonardo DiCaprio, e la decima collaborazione con l’attore, anch’egli premio oscar, Robert De Niro. Tratto dall’omonimo libro best seller di David Grann, Killers Of The Flower Moon ha mitologia scorsesiana, che tratta vicende d’amore e tradimenti, corruzioni, ...Leggi su tuttotek
The Guide #104: Seven Oscar-worthy films coming to the big screen soonIn cinemas 13 October in the US; 10 November in the UK; 25 January in Australia Killers of the Flower Moon Scorsese adapting one of the best nonfiction books of the century so far, and bringing ...
Martin Scorsese Shares New Details On Upcoming Film About Jesus, Reveals ‘I’d Be In It’Martin Scorsese's "The Last Temptation of Christ" stirred up no end of controversy when it was released in 1988, met with protests and condemned by religious groups, while a terrorist attack in a ...
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ New Trailer: Death Comes to Osage Nation When Leonardo DiCaprio Falls for Lily GladstoneAfter earning rave reviews after its Cannes premiere, Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is inching closer to its wide theatrical release. The Western epic, which details the “Reign of ...
