Fright Krewe: trailer per la prima serie horror di DreamWorks Animation (Di venerdì 15 settembre 2023) La serie d'animazione horror arriverà negli Stati Uniti in streaming sulle piattaforme Hulu e Peacock. Online è stato diffuso il trailer ufficiale di Fright Krewe, ovvero la prima serie animata horror prodotta da DreamWorks Animation e che arriverà in streaming negli Stati Uniti sulle piattaforme digitali Hulu e Peacock a partire dal 2 ottobre prossimo. Non si sa molto della serie, se non che sarà incentrata su un'antica profezia riguardante una regina voodoo. Fright Krewe sarà composta da dieci episodi e verrà trasmessa contemporaneamente su Hulu e Peacock e avrà come protagonista Grey DeLisle e un gruppo di altri importanti doppiatori. Il trailer ...Leggi su movieplayer
