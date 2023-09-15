Addio all'Artista Poliedrico Fernando Botero: Un Tributo alla Vita e ...Inflazione in Italia: Aumento dei Prezzi a +5,4% su Base Annuale a ...Putin Aperto ai Trattati, ma Kiev Riluttante: Ulteriori Sviluppi nei ...Franco Migliacci: L'Addio a un Maestro delle Parole e dei Successi ...XGIMI: HORIZON Ultra è ora disponibileConfindustria: Il Salario Minimo Legale e la Sfida della ...Tragedia sull'autostrada A1: Due autisti muoiono e 25 migranti feriti ...Dixit Edizione Disney è ora disponibile!Covid-19 in Italia: Aumento costante dei casi e delle sfide - ...TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Anniversary EditionUltime Blog

Fright Krewe | trailer per la prima serie horror di DreamWorks Animation

Fright Krewe

Fright Krewe: trailer per la prima serie horror di DreamWorks Animation (Di venerdì 15 settembre 2023) La serie d'animazione horror arriverà negli Stati Uniti in streaming sulle piattaforme Hulu e Peacock. Online è stato diffuso il trailer ufficiale di Fright Krewe, ovvero la prima serie animata horror prodotta da DreamWorks Animation e che arriverà in streaming negli Stati Uniti sulle piattaforme digitali Hulu e Peacock a partire dal 2 ottobre prossimo. Non si sa molto della serie, se non che sarà incentrata su un'antica profezia riguardante una regina voodoo. Fright Krewe sarà composta da dieci episodi e verrà trasmessa contemporaneamente su Hulu e Peacock e avrà come protagonista Grey DeLisle e un gruppo di altri importanti doppiatori. Il trailer ...
Dreamworks Animation Studios is getting ready to release its first animated horror series. Fright Krewe, Eli Roth, and James Frey are producing that, and fans are excited to see what's happening in ...

Dreamworks Animation Studios ha condiviso il trailer della serie horror animata intitolata Fright Krewe, in arrivo il 2 ottobre su Peacock e Hulu. A produrre il progetto sono Eli Roth e James Frey e ...

After disturbing a tomb, a group of teenagers are granted supernatural powers in order to put things right in the trailer for Fright Krewe, a new animated series at Peacock co-created by Eli Roth.
