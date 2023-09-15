Any Given Sunday, la politica negli stadi e la diversità di trattamento (Di venerdì 15 settembre 2023) Ecco la tredicesima puntata di “Any Given Sunday” della rubrica de Il Tempo sul mondo del tifo organizzato. Daniele Caminati, tatuatore e tifoso della Lazio, analizza il tanto dibattuto argomento del fare politica all'interno degli stadi e delle curve. E c'è da evidenziare una disparità di trattamento tra tifoserie diverse.Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
Any Given Sunday - chi decide le coreografie nelle curve
Any Given Sunday - come nasce lo spettacolo delle coreografie nelle curve
Any Given Sunday - non tutti gli ultras cercano lo scontro fisico
Any Given Sunday - la vera partita degli ultras non è quella in campo
Ultras - scontri e risse : la settima puntata di Any given sunday
Ultras - scontri e risse : viaggio nelle curve con Any given sunday
EU Parliament: prostitution in Europe, reduce demand and protect women. Fight human trafficking... argues that "the asymmetry between national rules on prostitution within the EU, given its cross - ... MEPs call on Member States to "assess existing legislation to avoid any loopholes that allow ...
Regula Repeatedly Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Identity VerificationBeyond the basics Given the evolving landscape of security challenges and the growing demand for ... Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and ...
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The conflict will be very long says Zelensky. Kiev's bankruptcy is near. At Opytne the Ukrainian advance stopped after 24 ...There is no mention of any control, given the constant patrolling of the area by Russian pilots and the fact that yesterday's group of boats was destroyed 100 km south - east of Odessa.' On the night ...
The End of the Subscription Era is ComingThe inflection point is coming sure as it has already with podcasts for Substack, OnlyFans and any platform where creators are reliant on the largesse of their audiences. When creators realise ... given ...
Il futsalmercato continua: Pati Ribeirete al TikiTaka Federica Lattanzio
Domenica il Bitonto torna in campo. In palio la Supercoppa contro la Kick Off Federica Lattanzio
Does D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Have A Healthy Balance SheetThe chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that D.R. Horton had US$6.12b in debt in June 2023; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of ...
Mom Given 1 Year To Live After Doctor Said Pregnancy Symptoms Were NormalLaura Mahon told Newsweek: "I couldn't believe what the doctor was telling me. I told him I can't have a brain tumor as I was only 29." ...
Any GivenSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Any Given