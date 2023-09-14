WWE: Zelina Vega abbandona Twitter e oscura l’account (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) La carriera di Zelina Vega ha avuto una grande svolta dopo essere entrata a far parte del Legado Del Fantasma l’anno scorso. Ora che fa parte del Latino World Order, recentemente reintrodotto, i fan l’hanno appoggiata in modo deciso. Recentemente la Vega ha anche oscurato il suo profilo Twitter e questo ha preoccupato i fan, dato che questa mossa è avvenuta subito dopo l’11 settembre. Parlando nel suo stream su Twitch, Zelina ha rivelato che ha chiuso definitivamente con Twitter e che userà Twitch come piattaforma social principale. Le sue parole “Ho un po’ chiuso con i social media. So che molte persone mi hanno chiesto perché il mio Twitter è diventato nero. Basta con Twitter, non me ne può fregare niente e comunque non ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
WWE: Zelina Vega elogia CM Punk e svela i dettagli dietro il suo post enigmatico Zona Wrestling
La WWE non ha piani nemmeno per Zelina Vega Le ultime World Wrestling
Zelina Vega Wants to Win a WWE Title to Honor Her Late Father Who Died on 9/11Success can be attained in many ways in WWE, and winning championships is the most effective measure of achievement. But you can't win titles without the proper motivation – and there's no WWE ...
Why Nia Jax’s WWE Return Is A Big MistakeNia Jax is back in WWE after a shocking appearance on Raw, but she's not what the women's division needs. WWE already has talented women on the roster who deserve more opportunities, making Jax's ...
WWE Rumors on Nia Jax's Return, Vince McMahon Back in Creative and LA Knight ContractBleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. Latest on Nia Jax's WWE Return The end of Raw saw the surprise return of Nia Jax, ...
WWE ZelinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Zelina