WWE: Rip Fowler e Jagger Reid hanno lasciato la federazione, scaduti i loro contratti (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) Se ne era parlato negli ultimi mesi della situazione dei Dyad (Rip Fowler e Jagger Reid), precedentemente conosciuti come Grizzled Young Veterans. Il tag team aveva espresso la volontà di non rinnovare con la WWE e così è stato. Ora il loro addio alla federazione è divenuto realtà, di fatto senza che ne verrà data una “spiegazione” in chiave storyline. Dyad ai saluti Secondo quanto evidenziato da Dave Meltzer durante Wrestling Observer Radio, i Dyad (Rip Fowler e Jagger Reid) hanno lasciato la WWE. I loro contratti sono scaduti e non sono stati rinnovati, anche per stessa volontà dei due wrestler. Qualche mese fa avevano chiesto di essere liberati, ma la ...Leggi su zonawrestling
