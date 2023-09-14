State of Play settembre 2023La videosorveglianza ai grandi eventiARRIVA THE CREW MOTORFESTNuova scossa di terremoto in Marocco: Magnitudo 4.6 a sud-ovest di ...Aggressione a 12enne durante festa di compleanno: il drammatico ...Incidente di Brandizzo: Salvini chiede chiarezza sulle responsabilità ...Motorola edge 40 neo - amore al primo toccoIL MERCATO DEL GIOCATTOLO CRESCE DEL 2%Logitech Pebble 2 Combo RecensioneFC 24 - VALUTAZIONI GIOCATRICI GIOCATORI DI LIGA F, E ROSHN SAUDI ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Rip Fowler e Jagger Reid hanno lasciato la federazione | scaduti i loro contratti

WWE Rip

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
WWE: Rip Fowler e Jagger Reid hanno lasciato la federazione, scaduti i loro contratti (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) Se ne era parlato negli ultimi mesi della situazione dei Dyad (Rip Fowler e Jagger Reid), precedentemente conosciuti come Grizzled Young Veterans. Il tag team aveva espresso la volontà di non rinnovare con la WWE e così è stato. Ora il loro addio alla federazione è divenuto realtà, di fatto senza che ne verrà data una “spiegazione” in chiave storyline. Dyad ai saluti Secondo quanto evidenziato da Dave Meltzer durante Wrestling Observer Radio, i Dyad (Rip Fowler e Jagger Reid) hanno lasciato la WWE. I loro contratti sono scaduti e non sono stati rinnovati, anche per stessa volontà dei due wrestler. Qualche mese fa avevano chiesto di essere liberati, ma la ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

WWE: Rip Fowler e Jagger Reid hanno lasciato la federazione, scaduti i loro contratti  Zona Wrestling

È morto Bray Wyatt, il noto wrestler della WWE aveva 36 anni  RedCapes.it

WWE Tag Team Gone From The Company

Across the main roster and NXT, WWE has a lot of talent under contract. In the developmental brand, WWE will sign athletes to see if they can make it; not everyone will. Others will go to the main ...

Joe Gacy Tells Ava Schism's Tree Is Rotten On 9/12 WWE NXT

On the September 12 episode of NXT, Joe Gacy and Ava stood around a decaying tree. While Gacy thanked Ava for her loyalty, he did say that Schism's tree only had two roots now as there was no sign of ...

Logan Paul stoops low in face-to-face with Dillon Danis as the WWE star mentions the death of opponent's dad, claiming that attack on Nina Agdal is part of 'Twitter group ...

Logan Paul stooped low in his press conference with Dillon Danis ahead of their October 14 fight, mentioning the death of the MMA star's dad as he accused his opponent of 'turning to alcohol'.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Rip
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : WWE Rip Fowler Jagger Reid hanno lasciato