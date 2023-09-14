WWE: Rip Fowler e Jagger Reid hanno lasciato la federazione, scaduti i loro contratti Zona Wrestling

È morto Bray Wyatt, il noto wrestler della WWE aveva 36 anni RedCapes.it

Across the main roster and NXT, WWE has a lot of talent under contract. In the developmental brand, WWE will sign athletes to see if they can make it; not everyone will. Others will go to the main ...On the September 12 episode of NXT, Joe Gacy and Ava stood around a decaying tree. While Gacy thanked Ava for her loyalty, he did say that Schism's tree only had two roots now as there was no sign of ...Logan Paul stooped low in his press conference with Dillon Danis ahead of their October 14 fight, mentioning the death of the MMA star's dad as he accused his opponent of 'turning to alcohol'.