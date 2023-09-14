State of Play settembre 2023La videosorveglianza ai grandi eventiARRIVA THE CREW MOTORFESTNuova scossa di terremoto in Marocco: Magnitudo 4.6 a sud-ovest di ...Aggressione a 12enne durante festa di compleanno: il drammatico ...Incidente di Brandizzo: Salvini chiede chiarezza sulle responsabilità ...Motorola edge 40 neo - amore al primo toccoIL MERCATO DEL GIOCATTOLO CRESCE DEL 2%Logitech Pebble 2 Combo RecensioneFC 24 - VALUTAZIONI GIOCATRICI GIOCATORI DI LIGA F, E ROSHN SAUDI ...Ultime Blog

Rome the Eternal City, i Musei Capitolini in mostra a Tokyo (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023)Rome, THE Eternal City”, la mostra sui Musei Capitolini per la prima volta in Giappone Capolavori del museo pubblico più antico del mondo esposti a Tokyo dal 16 settembre   Sarà inaugurata venerdì 15 settembre la mostraRome, the Eternal City: Masterpieces from the Capitoline Museums’ Collections” dedicata ai capolavori dei Musei Capitolini, al Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, il museo più visitato del Giappone. Dal 16 settembre al 10 dicembre 2023 a Tokyo e dal 5 gennaio al 10 marzo 2024 al Fukuoka Art Museum, saranno esposte, per la prima volta in Giappone, circa settanta opere tra sculture, dipinti, monete e litografie provenienti ...
