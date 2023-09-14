Ad Infinitum : disponibile oraFC 24 - VALUTAZIONI GIOCATRICI E GIOCATORI DI BUNDESLIGA E NATIONAL ...WARNER BROS. GAMES LANCIA MORTAL KOMBAT 1SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIESContra: Operation Galuga rilancia la classica serie action run’n’gunONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - Luffy disponibile in Gear 5Ascolta oggi stesso i brani di Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom LibertyData di uscita per Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story e annuncio ...The Sims 4 svela lo Stuff Pack Frenesie ai FornelliNintendo Direct 14.09.2023Ultime Blog

Rogers | The Musical | da domani in vendita e in streaming l' album con le canzoni dello show

Rogers The

Rogers: The Musical, da domani in vendita e in streaming l'album con le canzoni dello show (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) Il 15 settembre sarà disponibile in streaming e in vendita l'album che contiene le canzoni originali di Rogers: The Musical, andato in scena a Disneyland Resort. Walt Disney Records metterà in vendita da domani, oltre a condividerlo in streaming, l'album di Rogers: The Musical, il progetto Musicale nato da una scena inserita nella serie Hawkeye. Lo spettacolo è andato in scena per otto settimane a Disneyland Resort, concludendo le rappresentazioni il 31 agosto. I brani inediti Dal 15 settembre sarà ora possibile ascoltare l'album che contiene 12 brani, tra cui quelli di Rogers: The Musical. Il libretto è stato firmato ...
Rogers: The Musical, da domani in vendita e in streaming l'album ...

