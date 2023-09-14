FC 24 - VALUTAZIONI GIOCATRICI GIOCATORI DI LIGA F, E ROSHN SAUDI ... In uscita oggi: Monster Hunter NowBomb Rush Cyberfunk in arrivo su Nintendo Switch e PlayStationSUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 disponibile Annunciati i nuovi giochi Resident Evil per iPhone 15 ProRadio DEEJAY e ONEPODCAST partner di LUCCA COMICS & GAMESEcco le nuove cover Celly dedicate ad iPhone 15Hearthstone - Caduta di Ulduar, il Mini-set TITANI è in arrivo il 19 ...Veeam: sfruttare la potenza della portabilità dei dati...Ecco i nuovi iPhone 15 e 15 ProUltime Blog

RISKTHINKING AI AWARDED GLOBAL PRODUCT INNOVATION OF THE YEAR BY ENVIRONMENTAL FINANCE

RISKTHINKING AWARDED

RISKTHINKING.AI AWARDED GLOBAL PRODUCT INNOVATION OF THE YEAR BY ENVIRONMENTAL FINANCE (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) - The judges recognized RISKTHINKING.AI at the ENVIRONMENTAL FINANCE Sustainable Company Awards for its innovative climate risk solution. TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

RISKTHINKING.AI has been AWARDED "PRODUCT INNOVATION of the YEAR, GLOBAL", by the ENVIRONMENTAL FINANCE Sustainable Company Awards for its innovative forward-looking climate risk solution, which helps institutions and investors understand the impacts climate change may have on their assets. The ENVIRONMENTAL FINANCE Sustainable Company Awards recognize leading corporations across all industries that are transforming their business practices to pave the way towards a net-zero future.
RISKTHINKING.AI AWARDED GLOBAL PRODUCT INNOVATION OF THE YEAR BY ENVIRONMENTAL FINANCE

The judges recognized Riskthinking.AI at the Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Awards for its innovative climate risk solution.
