RISKTHINKING.AI AWARDED GLOBAL PRODUCT INNOVATION OF THE YEAR BY ENVIRONMENTAL FINANCE

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) - The judges recognized.AI at theSustainable Company Awards for its innovative climate risk solution. TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/.AI has beenof the", by theSustainable Company Awards for its innovative forward-looking climate risk solution, which helps institutions and investors understand the impacts climate change may have on their assets. TheSustainable Company Awards recognize leading corporations across all industries that are transforming their business practices to pave the way towards a net-zero future. The ...