Meet the CSR Leaders 2023 (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) : al Salone della CSR ritorna il progetto per le nuove generazioni che sognano una carriera nella sostenibilità Sessioni di orientamento one to one per approfondire competenze, percorsi formativi ed esperienze lavorative nel segno dello sviluppo sostenibile All’undicesima edizione del Salone della CSR e dell’innovazione sociale, il più importante appuntamento in Italia dedicato a questi temi, torna Meet the CSR Leaders, il progetto che mette in dialogo le nuove generazioni con le professioniste e i professionisti della sostenibilità. L’iniziativa, promossa dal Salone in partnership con Amapola, l’agenzia di comunicazione specializzata in sostenibilità dal 2009, si terrà durante le tre giornate della manifestazione (4, 5 e 6 ottobre 2023), presso l’Università Bocconi di Milano. Come diventare Sustainability Manager? E quali sono le ...
