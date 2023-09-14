I self-publishers devono dichiarare se i contenuti venduti sul sito di Amazon sono generati dall’AI (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) Il rivenditore annuncia nuove regole per il suo forum Kindle Direct Publishing dopo le lamentele per le opere prodotte dall’IA e vendute con nomi di scrittori umani.Amazon ha introdotto nuove regole e indicazioni per i libri Kindle generati da strumenti di intelligenza artificiale, tra cui l’obbligo per gli autori di informarla quando il contenuto è Leggi su periodicodaily
I self-publishers devono dichiarare se i contenuti venduti sul sito di Amazon sono generati dall’AIIl rivenditore annuncia nuove regole per il suo forum Kindle Direct Publishing dopo le lamentele per le opere prodotte dall’IA e vendute con nomi di scrittori umani. Amazon ha introdotto nuove regole ...
The writing process of Sussex Writers in their Landscape: Self-fulfilment in the Age of the MachineBrian Short re-accounts the early writing process with author Peter Brandon for the new book Sussex Writers in their Landscape and the important legacy in his writing. Way back in ...
Come scrivere un libro: il fenomeno del self publishing in ItaliaUn fenomeno in ascesa, con una crescita del 56%: ma di cosa si tratta e come funziona
