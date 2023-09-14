First AlUla World Archaeology Summit gathers over 300 delegates from 39 countries for wide-ranging discussion of archaeology's role in society (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
delegates at the opening day of the inaugural AlUla World archaeology Summit heard that archaeology has immense power to shape cultural identity and shared human experience – while archaeologists must also seek greater interconnection and avoid cultural bias. Organised by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), the Summit has drawn over 300 delegates from 39 countries to AlUla in north-west Saudi Arabia for two days of wide-ranging discussions on archaeology's role in
Discovery of ancient 'Horn Chamber' reveals ritual performed at enigmatic stone structures of north - west ArabiaThough the structures' function was at first unknown, excavations since 2018 have pointed to a ...that unearthed the "Horn Chamber" in a mustatil at site IDIHA - 0000687 north - east of AlUla dating to ...
ALULA WORLD ARCHAEOLOGY SUMMIT ANNOUNCES OUTSTANDING ROSTER OF SPEAKERS AND GUESTS FOR INAUGURAL EVENTAlthough AlUla is best known for the Nabataean tombs of Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage site, since 2018 project teams have recorded thousands of archaeological sites across AlUla ...
First AlUla World Archaeology Summit gathers over 300 delegates from 39 countries for wide-ranging discussion of archaeology's role in societyOrganised by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), the summit has drawn over 300 delegates ... The summit continues tomorrow with a focus on resilience and accessibility, complementing the first day's ...
Royal Commission for AlUla and Antiquities Association sign co-operation agreement at AlUla World Archaeology SummitAlUla, Saudi Arabia: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and Saudi Arabia’s Antiquities Association have signed an agreement to promote research and community participation in the fields of ...
