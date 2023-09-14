FIFA 23 SBC Caicedo E Disasi Coppia D’Assi: Disponibili Due Nuove Carte Dynamic Duos (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) EA Sports ha rilasciato le SBC che permettono di sbloccare la versione Dynamic Duos di Moisés Caicedo e Axel Disasi per la modalità FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Le Carte Dynamc Duos garantiscono una doppia intesa poichè le Carte speciali in questione sono entrambe di due giocatori che militano nella Premier League. Le Carte Dynamic Duos non sono dinamiche e quindi ricevono solo il boost permanente della release. Potete riscattare le Carte speciali Coppia D’Assi dei due giocatori completando le SBC che sono ora Disponibili in FUT 23. Requisiti SBC Moisés Caicedo Dynamic ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
FIFA 22: un italiano presente nel Team Of The SeasonQuesto è stato reso disponibile come SBC, ovvero sfida creazione rosa.
FIFA 23 SBC glitch that allowed UNLIMITED submissions part of wider issueIf you were wondering why your duplicates weren’t disappearing, it’s a new FIFA 23 SBC glitch! With so many great players available to unlock via SBCs, this is the perfect time to add the likes of ...
