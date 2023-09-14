F1: Button, 'Hamilton - Verstappen? Avrei più paura a sfidare Max' (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) "Lewis ha avuto alcuni compagni di squadra molto tosti ha avuto dei campioni del mondo come compagni, cosa che Max non ha avuto. Ma io Avrei più timore a sfidare Max sulla stessa macchina". Così il ...Leggi su sport.tiscali
Advertising
F1: Button, 'Hamilton-Verstappen Avrei più paura a sfidare Max' Agenzia ANSA
Lewis Hamilton punge Max Verstappen: "Oggi è tutto molto gonfiato ... Eurosport IT
Lando Norris makes confusing McLaren claim as Daniel Ricciardo F1 achievement snubbedDaniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris were teammates for two years at McLaren but the Australian was released at the end of 2022 despite having a year to run on his contract ...
F1: Button, 'Hamilton-Verstappen Avrei più paura a sfidare Max'"Lewis ha avuto alcuni compagni di squadra molto tosti ha avuto dei campioni del mondo come compagni, cosa che Max non ha avuto. Ma io avrei più timore a sfidare Max sulla stessa macchina". (ANSA) ...
David Coulthard hits back at Lewis Hamilton’s Max Verstappen team-mates claimEx-Red Bull racer David Coulthard cannot agree with Lewis Hamilton's assessment that he has faced stronger team-mates than Max Verstappen.
Button HamiltonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Button Hamilton