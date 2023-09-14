ELEGOO Debuts at TCT Asia 2023 with its First Large FDM Industrial Printer (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) SHANGHAI, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry that specializes in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D Printers and other smart technology products, has made its debut at the 2023 TCT Asia exhibition in Shanghai and made a splash with a spectacular showcase of its latest products. Among the highlights were the cutting-edge Jupiter SE resin Printer and the debut of the OrangeStorm Giga, an impressive Large FDM Industrial Printer. with these innovations, ELEGOO promises an immersive 3D printing experience for users. ELEGOO strategically divided the ELEGOO ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry that specializes in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D Printers and other smart technology products, has made its debut at the 2023 TCT Asia exhibition in Shanghai and made a splash with a spectacular showcase of its latest products. Among the highlights were the cutting-edge Jupiter SE resin Printer and the debut of the OrangeStorm Giga, an impressive Large FDM Industrial Printer. with these innovations, ELEGOO promises an immersive 3D printing experience for users. ELEGOO strategically divided the ELEGOO ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Raspberry Pi vs Arduino: Which Board is Best Tom's Hardware
ELEGOO Debuts at TCT Asia 2023 with its First Large FDM Industrial PrinterSHANGHAI, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry that specializes in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers ...
ELEGOO DebutsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ELEGOO Debuts