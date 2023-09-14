Dark Harvest: un terrificante trailer per il nuovo horror diretto da David Slade (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) Il film sarà disponibile esclusivamente in digitale a partire dal prossimo ottobre. MGM ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di Dark Harvest, horror diretto da David Slade e tratto dall'omonimo romanzo di Norman Partridge, che arriverà direttamente in streaming il prossimo 13 ottobre. Dark Harvest è incentrato su una piccola città dove ogni anno, ad Halloween, un'entità soprannaturale chiamata Sawtooth Jack emerge dai campi di grano per seminare il terrore. Per combattere questo fenomeno, la città maledetta riunisce un gruppo di giovani per ucciderlo prima che la campana della chiesa suoni la mezzanotte. Tuttavia, questa potrebbe rivelarsi una battaglia molto difficile, dato che gli abitanti della città non solo devono ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Dark Harvest: un terrificante trailer per il nuovo horror diretto da David SladeMGM ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di Dark Harvest , horror diretto da David Slade e tratto dall'omonimo romanzo di Norman Partridge, che arriverà direttamente in streaming il prossimo 13 ottobre. Dark Harvest è incentrato su una piccola ...
Dark Harvest: trailer ufficiale del film horror diretto da David SladeA cinque anni dal film interattivo realizzato per Netflix , Slade sta per tornare - sebbene solo il VOD - con un nuovo horror che si intitola Dark Harvest , di cui è ora disponibile un primo trailer ...
Dark Harvest: il trailer del film tratto dal romanzo di Norman PartridgeIl nuovo film di David Slade, rimandato sin dal 2021, arriverà finalmente in digitale in USA il 13 ottobre Dark ...
Dark Harvest: un terrificante trailer per il nuovo horror diretto da David SladeMGM ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di Dark Harvest , horror diretto da David Slade e tratto dall'omonimo romanzo di Norman Partridge, che arriverà direttamente in streaming il prossimo 13 ottobre. Dark Harvest è incentrato su una piccola ...
Dark Harvest: trailer ufficiale del film horror diretto da David Slade ComingSoon.it
Dark Harvest: ecco il trailer dell'attesissimo adattamento del ... NerdPool
Dark Harvest: un terrificante trailer per il nuovo horror diretto da David SladeIl film è diretto da David Slade, già regista di Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, ed è scritto da Michael Gilio ( Dungeons & Dragons: L'onore dei ladri ). Casey Likes recita nel film insieme a E'myri ...
Exclusive Clip Explains The Rules To The Deadly ELEVATOR GAMEElevator Game, the upcoming urban legend horror from Fango's own Rebekah McKendry (Glorious) hits Shudder tomorrow - and we've got a brand new exclusive clip to get you good and ready for it. The ...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Sept. 15-17Technically, summer isn’t over yet. So, that means it’s time to get out and enjoy the last summer weekend of the year. Here are some fun options. Picture This at the library A collaboration between th ...
Dark HarvestSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dark Harvest