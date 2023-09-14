Ad Infinitum : disponibile oraFC 24 - VALUTAZIONI GIOCATRICI E GIOCATORI DI BUNDESLIGA E NATIONAL ...WARNER BROS. GAMES LANCIA MORTAL KOMBAT 1SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIESContra: Operation Galuga rilancia la classica serie action run’n’gunONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - Luffy disponibile in Gear 5Ascolta oggi stesso i brani di Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom LibertyData di uscita per Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story e annuncio ...The Sims 4 svela lo Stuff Pack Frenesie ai FornelliNintendo Direct 14.09.2023Ultime Blog

Dark Harvest | un terrificante trailer per il nuovo horror diretto da David Slade

Dark Harvest

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

zazoom
Autore : movieplayer Commenta
Dark Harvest: un terrificante trailer per il nuovo horror diretto da David Slade (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) Il film sarà disponibile esclusivamente in digitale a partire dal prossimo ottobre. MGM ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di Dark Harvest, horror diretto da David Slade e tratto dall'omonimo romanzo di Norman Partridge, che arriverà direttamente in streaming il prossimo 13 ottobre. Dark Harvest è incentrato su una piccola città dove ogni anno, ad Halloween, un'entità soprannaturale chiamata Sawtooth Jack emerge dai campi di grano per seminare il terrore. Per combattere questo fenomeno, la città maledetta riunisce un gruppo di giovani per ucciderlo prima che la campana della chiesa suoni la mezzanotte. Tuttavia, questa potrebbe rivelarsi una battaglia molto difficile, dato che gli abitanti della città non solo devono ...
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising

Dark Harvest: un terrificante trailer per il nuovo horror diretto da David Slade

MGM ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di Dark Harvest , horror diretto da David Slade e tratto dall'omonimo romanzo di Norman Partridge, che arriverà direttamente in streaming il prossimo 13 ottobre. Dark Harvest è incentrato su una piccola ...

Dark Harvest: trailer ufficiale del film horror diretto da David Slade

A cinque anni dal film interattivo realizzato per Netflix , Slade sta per tornare - sebbene solo il VOD - con un nuovo horror che si intitola Dark Harvest , di cui è ora disponibile un primo trailer ...

Dark Harvest: il trailer del film tratto dal romanzo di Norman Partridge

Il nuovo film di David Slade, rimandato sin dal 2021, arriverà finalmente in digitale in USA il 13 ottobre Dark ...

Dark Harvest: un terrificante trailer per il nuovo horror diretto da David Slade

MGM ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di Dark Harvest , horror diretto da David Slade e tratto dall'omonimo romanzo di Norman Partridge, che arriverà direttamente in streaming il prossimo 13 ottobre. Dark Harvest è incentrato su una piccola ...

Dark Harvest: trailer ufficiale del film horror diretto da David Slade  ComingSoon.it

Dark Harvest: ecco il trailer dell'attesissimo adattamento del ...  NerdPool

Dark Harvest: un terrificante trailer per il nuovo horror diretto da David Slade

Il film è diretto da David Slade, già regista di Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, ed è scritto da Michael Gilio ( Dungeons & Dragons: L'onore dei ladri ). Casey Likes recita nel film insieme a E'myri ...

Exclusive Clip Explains The Rules To The Deadly ELEVATOR GAME

Elevator Game, the upcoming urban legend horror from Fango's own Rebekah McKendry (Glorious) hits Shudder tomorrow - and we've got a brand new exclusive clip to get you good and ready for it. The ...

5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Sept. 15-17

Technically, summer isn’t over yet. So, that means it’s time to get out and enjoy the last summer weekend of the year. Here are some fun options. Picture This at the library A collaboration between th ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dark Harvest
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Dark Harvest Dark Harvest terrificante trailer nuovo