Dark Harvest | un terrificante trailer per il nuovo horror diretto da David Slade

(Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) Il film sarà disponibile esclusivamente in digitale a partire dal prossimo ottobre. MGM ha diffuso in streaming ilufficiale didae tratto dall'omonimo romanzo di Norman Partridge, che arriverà direttamente in streaming il prossimo 13 ottobre.è incentrato su una piccola città dove ogni anno, ad Halloween, un'entità soprannaturale chiamata Sawtooth Jack emerge dai campi di grano per seminare il terrore. Per combattere questo fenomeno, la città maledetta riunisce un gruppo di giovani per ucciderlo prima che la campana della chiesa suoni la mezzanotte. Tuttavia, questa potrebbe rivelarsi una battaglia molto difficile, dato che gli abitanti della città non solo devono ...

MGM ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di, horror diretto da David Slade e tratto dall'omonimo romanzo di Norman Partridge, che arriverà direttamente in streaming il prossimo 13 ottobre.è incentrato su una piccola ...A cinque anni dal film interattivo realizzato per Netflix , Slade sta per tornare - sebbene solo il VOD - con un nuovo horror che si intitola, di cui è ora disponibile un primo trailer ...Il nuovo film di David Slade, rimandato sin dal 2021, arriverà finalmente in digitale in USA il 13 ottobre...MGM ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di, horror diretto da David Slade e tratto dall'omonimo romanzo di Norman Partridge, che arriverà direttamente in streaming il prossimo 13 ottobre.è incentrato su una piccola ...

Dark Harvest: trailer ufficiale del film horror diretto da David Slade ComingSoon.it

Dark Harvest: ecco il trailer dell'attesissimo adattamento del ... NerdPool

Il film è diretto da David Slade, già regista di Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, ed è scritto da Michael Gilio ( Dungeons & Dragons: L'onore dei ladri ). Casey Likes recita nel film insieme a E'myri ...Elevator Game, the upcoming urban legend horror from Fango's own Rebekah McKendry (Glorious) hits Shudder tomorrow - and we've got a brand new exclusive clip to get you good and ready for it. The ...Technically, summer isn’t over yet. So, that means it’s time to get out and enjoy the last summer weekend of the year. Here are some fun options. Picture This at the library A collaboration between th ...