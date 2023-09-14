Comviva and Xoxoday announce strategic partnership to revolutionize loyalty experiences (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Xoxoday, the digital rewards, incentive & payout partner for companies worldwide. Comviva MobiLytix™ Rewards is a next generation customer engagement solution that empowers organizations to design and run rewards-based loyalty programs and gamify campaigns. The AI-powered loyalty platform equips marketing teams with advanced capabilities, enhancing the experience for both existing and potential customers while boosting customer lifetime value. Xoxoday, a rewards and incentive platform, helps organizations digitize and gamify their engagement, incentive, reward, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
