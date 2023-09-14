Nuova scossa di terremoto in Marocco: Magnitudo 4.6 a sud-ovest di ...Aggressione a 12enne durante festa di compleanno: il drammatico ...Incidente di Brandizzo: Salvini chiede chiarezza sulle responsabilità ...Motorola edge 40 neo - amore al primo toccoIL MERCATO DEL GIOCATTOLO CRESCE DEL 2%Logitech Pebble 2 Combo RecensioneFC 24 - VALUTAZIONI GIOCATRICI GIOCATORI DI LIGA F, E ROSHN SAUDI ... In uscita oggi: Monster Hunter NowBomb Rush Cyberfunk in arrivo su Nintendo Switch e PlayStationSUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 disponibile Ultime Blog

CGTN: China, Venezuela usher in a new era of bilateral relations (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) - BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 "We are ready for what will be a historic visit for the strengthening of cooperation ties and the construction of a new world geopolitics," Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro wrote on social media last Friday when he landed in southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, the first stop in his trip to China between September 8 to 14. In Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday welcomed President Maduro's fifth visit to China and called on the two sides to push for more fruitful China-Venezuela strategic cooperation, bring more benefits to the two peoples and inject more positive energy into world peace and development. Both leaders on Wednesday announced the elevation of the China-Venezuela relationship to an ...
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023 - 09 - 13/Xi - holds - talks - with - Venezuelan - president - 1n4ajf4mqli/index.html View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - china -...

