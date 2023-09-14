Al Khaleej vs Al Fateh – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) Il sesto turno della stagione 2023 della Saudi Pro League vede l’Al Khaleej sfidare l’Al Fateh allo Stadio Principe Mohamed bin Fahd venerdì 15 settembre. Entrambe le squadre sono uscite vincitrici nei rispettivi incontri più recenti e cercheranno di riprendere da dove hanno lasciato l’ultima volta. Il calcio di inizio di Al Khaleej vs Al Fateh è previsto alle 20 Anteprima della partita Al Khaleej vs Al Fateh a che punto sono le due squadre Al Khaleej L’Al Khaleej ha mostrato grandi capacità di recupero per ottenere una vittoria per 3-1 contro l’Al Shabab quando le squadre si sono affrontate allo Stadio Principe Faisal bin Fahd il 2 settembre. Gli uomini di Pedro Emanuel hanno subito l’apertura di Iago Santos, ma hanno ristabilito la ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Preview: Al Khaleej vs. Al Fateh - prediction, team news, lineupsRound six of the 2023 Saudi Pro League season sees Al Khaleej entertain the challenge of Al Fateh at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Friday. Both teams ran out comfortable winners in their ...
