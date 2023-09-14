AI-Driven Grid Resilience firm, Prisma Photonics secures approximately $20 Million, led by Insight Partners, to monitor large-scale critical infrastructure towards net zero emissions (Di giovedì 14 settembre 2023) - Tel Aviv-based electric Grid technology firm poised to focus growth on US market with hires and Austin-based offices. TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Prisma Photonics, the dynamic, AI-Driven startup that monitors large-scale infrastructure, such as power Grids, announced today that it raised approximately $20M in a Series C round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from Elements, a Climatech fund, SE Ventures (Schneider Electric's venture capital arm), Future Energy Ventures (the venture capital investment and collaboration platform of E.ON), Chione Switzerland,
LG Energy Solution Announces U.S. Market Strategies for ESS...ESS solution and seamless support throughout the life cycle by developing data - driven software ... At RE+, the lineup of products on display includes the LFP Liquid Cooling Container for grid - scale ...
StarCharge presenting EVSE and ESS in the RE+ ExhibitionV2G technology empowers electric vehicles (EVs) to store and discharge energy back into the grid or ... embarking on an exhilarating journey toward a future driven by renewable and efficient energy. ...
Global Blue Releases the Monthly Tax Free Shopping Business Update for August 2023... while our shopper experience and engagement solutions provide data - driven solutions to increase ...KKR Invests in Zenob" to Accelerate Global Transport Decarbonisation and Provide Essential Grid ...
Netcracker Showcases Generative AI and Automation to Drive New Business Value for Telcos at DTW23...solutions - including our flagship cloud - native Netcracker Digital Platform - value - driven ...KKR Invests in Zenob" to Accelerate Global Transport Decarbonisation and Provide Essential Grid Services ...
Mercedes, il concept CLA Class mostra la strada della futura famiglia di veicoli elettrici efficienti, conness Il Messaggero - Motori
F1 GP Olanda 2023, PL3: Verstappen vola (anche) con la pioggia ... Motorbox
AI-Driven Grid Resilience firm, Prisma Photonics secures approximately $20 Million, led by Insight Partners, to monitorThe investment will accelerate the company's break into the global power and renewable energy market while supporting its continued growth. This round brings the total funding raised by Prisma ...
Static Var Compensator (Svc) Market Expected To Register 6.5% Cagr Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.The competition landscape in the static VAR compensator (SVC) market is highly competitive with numerplayers vying for market share. Key players in the market are actively involved in implementing ...
BMW, Ford, and Honda partner to create common EV grid services companyBMW, Ford, and Honda announce plans to form a new company, ChargeScape, which will be focused on optimising electric vehicle grid services ...
