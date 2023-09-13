NVIDIA rilascia un nuovo Game Ready DriverIl Grinch: Avventure Natalizie trailer di giocoConto alla rovescia di 10 giorni per il rilascio di Slaps and Beans 2Mortal Kombat 1: nuovo trailer di lancio Arrivano i Logi PLAY Days con grandi scontiAmmagamma - Intelligenza Artificiale al festivalfilosofia 2023Riforma pensioni 2023: Le Pensioni Meritano Rispetto e Stabilità, ...Scomparsa di Kata, la Bimba Peruviana a Firenze: Nuove Speranze ...Ciclone Daniel, oltre 150 morti in Libia : Cosa Aspettarci Questo ...I Figli di Silvio Berlusconi Onorano le Volontà Paternali Pagando 230 ...Ultime Blog

Zuberitamab Anruixi® | the first domestically developed anti-CD20 antibody as a Class I innovative drug from BioRay Pharmaceutical | has been approved for marketing in China

Zuberitamab Anruixi®

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Zuberitamab (Anruixi®), the first domestically developed anti-CD20 antibody as a Class I innovative drug from BioRay Pharmaceutical, has been approved for marketing in China (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) - SHANGHAI, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Recently, BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.  (hereinafter referred to as "BioRay") announced that its independently developed Class I innovative therapeutic biological product, Zuberitamab Injection (trade name: Anruixi®), indicated for the treatment of CD20-positive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), was officially approved for marketing by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). In preclinical studies, Anruixi® showed stronger antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), a larger volume of distribution at steady state, and more sustained clearance of B cells, demonstrating better efficacy compared to ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Zuberitamab (Anruixi®), the first domestically developed anti - CD20 antibody as a Class I innovative drug from BioRay Pharmaceutical, has ...

For more information about BioRay, please visit the company website: www.bioraypharm.com/en/ View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/zuberitamab - anruixi - the - first - ...

Zuberitamab (Anruixi®), the first domestically developed anti - CD20 antibody as a Class I innovative drug from BioRay Pharmaceutical, has ...

For more information about BioRay, please visit the company website: www.bioraypharm.com/en/ View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/zuberitamab - anruixi - the - first - ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zuberitamab Anruixi®
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Zuberitamab Anruixi® Zuberitamab Anruixi® first domestically developed