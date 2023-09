UFC Corner #226

UFC Corner #225 Zona Wrestling

UFC Corner #224 Zona Wrestling

Un saluto a tutti i lettori di Zona Wrestling da Giammarco Ibba che da Cagliari, ma col cuore alla Qudos Bank Arena di Sidney nel down under australiano, vi dà il benvenuto all’appuntamento numero 226 ...Mendez was in Khabib’s corner when the now-retired Russian submitted McGregor in 2018, in the biggest bout in UFC history. With that result, Nurmagomedov retained the UFC lightweight title and stayed ...There was certainly an air of arrogance in the corner of Israel Adesanya and from Izzy himself,” Bisping said on TNT Sports’ Fight Week (via MMA Junkie). “Even when he was dropped in the first round ...