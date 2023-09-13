Bomb Rush Cyberfunk in arrivo su Nintendo Switch e PlayStationSUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 disponibile Annunciati i nuovi giochi Resident Evil per iPhone 15 ProRadio DEEJAY e ONEPODCAST partner di LUCCA COMICS & GAMESEcco le nuove cover Celly dedicate ad iPhone 15Hearthstone - Caduta di Ulduar, il Mini-set TITANI è in arrivo il 19 ...Veeam: sfruttare la potenza della portabilità dei dati...Ecco i nuovi iPhone 15 e 15 ProCrash Team Rumble - arriva la Stagione 2Disponibile il DLC di Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto Il tesoro ...Ultime Blog

Toshiba TV Z870 Redefines Audio-Visual Home Entertainment

Toshiba Z870

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Toshiba TV Z870 Redefines Audio-Visual Home Entertainment (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Toshiba TV has announced a new addition to its high-end fleet, the Toshiba Z870, poised to deliver high-resolution display and quality sound performance to the modern-age viewer. Game nights are set to become more gripping and movie sessions more immersive, made possible with the model's unique features. Central to the Toshiba TV Z870's allure is its Mini LED 4K display; the technology offers striking contrast and accurate color, and captures every detail on your favorite actor's face with exceptional clarity from individual strands of hair to nuanced facial expressions in the darkest and brightest scenes, guarantees an immersive experience. In an intense gaming session, every lag or frame drop disrupts the gamer's experience. The Toshiba ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Albano, nomine e provvedimenti del Vescovo Vincenzo Viva | INFO ...  Notizie locali castelli romani

Toshiba TV Z870 Redefines Audio-Visual Home Entertainment

Toshiba TV has announced a new addition to its high-end fleet, the Toshiba Z870, poised to deliver high-resolution display and quality sound performance to the modern-age viewer.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Toshiba Z870
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Toshiba Z870 Toshiba Z870 Redefines Audio Visual