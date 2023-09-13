SON OF A PITCH AWARD 2023, premiati i vincitori della terza edizione (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) . A presiedere la giuria Pif Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei premi SON OF A PITCH AWARD 2023: sono sei giovanissimi provenienti da Iran, Afghanistan, Francia, Bulgaria, Cina e Colombia. Il contest, dedicato a cortometraggi realizzati da giovani talenti di tutto il mondo, è dedicato al tema della sostenibilità e, dal 2023, ha il Maestro Michelangelo Pistoletto come proprio ambasciatore. Tre giurie coinvolte: una giuria artistica presieduta da Pif, una giuria sociale composta da immigrati del Centro Astalli e una giuria del pubblico composta da studenti di cinema. Le tre giurie hanno assegnato all’unanimità, con votazioni segrete, il premio Miglior Corto, Premio del Pubblico e Intercultural al film d’animazione SONG OF THE WAVES della regista Colombe De ...Leggi su 361magazine
Advertising
SON OF A PITCH AWARD 2023 Premiati all’Italian Pavilion i ... politicamentecorretto.com
"Netflix si addormentò": LA Confidential 2 Pitch & perché non fu mai ... Asiatica Film Mediale
EPL Betting Picks and FPL Game Previews for Matchday 5: English Premier LeagueJamie Steed previews EPL Matchday 5 of the 2023/24 season, starting on 09/16/2023. He previews each game from the English Premier League; picking bets, analyzing the FPL impacts, and looking at the ...
Arkansas Razorbacks softball secures commitment from Woodlawn (Arkansas) pitcher Lillie-Faye McWhorterLillie-Faye McWhorter has always viewed the University of Arkansas as an attractive place to further her education and softball career. She now has that opportunity. The Woodlawn star right-handed ...
An article that every Newcastle United fan (and especially the club’s owners) should readLet’s start from the beginning – I was born a Newcastle United fan 1967, 1.1 miles from St James’ Park! In 1969, I remember my Dad coming home ecstatic from the Rangers Fairs Cup games. He told the ...
SON PITCHSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SON PITCH