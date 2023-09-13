Radio DEEJAY e ONEPODCAST partner di LUCCA COMICS & GAMESEcco le nuove cover Celly dedicate ad iPhone 15Hearthstone - Caduta di Ulduar, il Mini-set TITANI è in arrivo il 19 ...Veeam: sfruttare la potenza della portabilità dei dati...Ecco i nuovi iPhone 15 e 15 ProCrash Team Rumble - arriva la Stagione 2Disponibile il DLC di Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto Il tesoro ...Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion - Complete Edition verrà lanciato il 27 ...James Dyson Award, annunciati i tre vincitori 2023EA SPORTS UFC 5 ARRIVA IL 27 OTTOBREUltime Blog

SON OF A PITCH AWARD 2023, premiati i vincitori della terza edizione (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) . A presiedere la giuria Pif Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei premi SON OF A PITCH AWARD 2023: sono sei giovanissimi provenienti da Iran, Afghanistan, Francia, Bulgaria, Cina e Colombia. Il contest, dedicato a cortometraggi realizzati da giovani talenti di tutto il mondo, è dedicato al tema della sostenibilità e, dal 2023, ha il Maestro Michelangelo Pistoletto come proprio ambasciatore. Tre giurie coinvolte: una giuria artistica presieduta da Pif, una giuria sociale composta da immigrati del Centro Astalli e una giuria del pubblico composta da studenti di cinema. Le tre giurie hanno assegnato all’unanimità, con votazioni segrete, il premio Miglior Corto, Premio del Pubblico e Intercultural al film d’animazione SONG OF THE WAVES della regista Colombe De ...
