Radio DEEJAY e ONEPODCAST partner di LUCCA COMICS & GAMESEcco le nuove cover Celly dedicate ad iPhone 15Hearthstone - Caduta di Ulduar, il Mini-set TITANI è in arrivo il 19 ...Veeam: sfruttare la potenza della portabilità dei dati...Ecco i nuovi iPhone 15 e 15 ProCrash Team Rumble - arriva la Stagione 2Disponibile il DLC di Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto Il tesoro ...Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion - Complete Edition verrà lanciato il 27 ...James Dyson Award, annunciati i tre vincitori 2023EA SPORTS UFC 5 ARRIVA IL 27 OTTOBREUltime Blog

Scivita Medical Single-use Broncho Videoscope Solution Showcased at ERS 2023

Scivita Medical

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Scivita Medical Single-use Broncho Videoscope Solution Showcased at ERS 2023 (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) ROME, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Scivita Medical presented Single Broncho Videoscope Solution at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2023, in Milan, Italy from 9-13 September 2023 (Booth D.03A). Scvita Medical Single-use Broncho Videoscope Solution includes Single Use Broncho Videoscope and Full HD Visualization Endoscopic Image Processor, which meets respiratory surgeon's various clinic needs. Respiratory is one of the clinic departments of high risk of cross contamination in hospitals, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19. Scivita ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Scivita Medical Single-use Broncho Videoscope Solution Showcased at ERS 2023

ROME, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scivita Medical presented Single Broncho Videoscope Solution at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2023, in Milan, Italy from 9-13 Septe ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Scivita Medical
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Scivita Medical Scivita Medical Single Broncho Videoscope