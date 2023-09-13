Scivita Medical Single-use Broncho Videoscope Solution Showcased at ERS 2023 (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) ROME, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Scivita Medical presented Single Broncho Videoscope Solution at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2023, in Milan, Italy from 9-13 September 2023 (Booth D.03A). Scvita Medical Single-use Broncho Videoscope Solution includes Single Use Broncho Videoscope and Full HD Visualization Endoscopic Image Processor, which meets respiratory surgeon's various clinic needs. Respiratory is one of the clinic departments of high risk of cross contamination in hospitals, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19. Scivita ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
