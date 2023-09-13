ROBOOTER Debuts Cutting-Edge Wheelchairs and Introduces Next-Gen Intelligent Personal Mobility Solution at REHACARE (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) MESSE DUSSELDORF, Germany and SHANGHAI, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ROBOOTER, a leading manufacturer and supplier of power Wheelchairs, is set to unveil two new products, the upgraded electric wheelchair E60 and the carbon fiber wheelchair LT20, at this year's REHACARE, taking place at Messe Dusseldorf, Germany, on September 13-16. Additionally, ROBOOTER will debut an advanced Intelligent Personal Mobility device at the event. ROBOOTER's participation in the world's largest trade fair for rehabilitation and care will further cement the company's leadership in the global Mobility devices industry. The ROBOOTER E series is tailored to meet the needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities, emphasizing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
