NXT 12 09 2023 Grand Slam Becky

(Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto report di NXT. Quella di oggi sarà una puntata veramente particolare dato che Tiffany Stratton dovrà difendere il suo titolo dall’assalto diLynch e scopriremo chi affronterà Carmelo Hayes a NO Mercy per l’NXT Championship. Questo e molto per NXT, ma non perdiamo altro tempo. NXT Championship #1 Contender’s: Wes Lee vs Ilja Dragunov (4 / 5) Come partire al meglio! Un match che regala abbastanza spettacolo con i due che vogliono con tutte le loro forze. Penso che questa nuova attitudine di Wes Lee non sia male ma, un vero e proprio turn heel non c’è ancora stato. Comunque Ilja dimostra ancora una volta di essere un atleta di livello e garanzia di buoni match. Dopo una lunga ed intensa battaglia a vincere è Dragunov. Vi consiglio di recuperarlo, se potete. Al termine si presenta Carmelo Hayes pronto al ...