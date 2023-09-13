Nick Khan: “Apprezziamo quello che ha fatto CM Punk in UFC, gli auguriamo solo il meglio” (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) CM Punk e l’AEW hanno concluso in modo esplosivo il loro rapporto di lavoro. Ora che Punk è libero, molti fan si chiedono se tornerà a far parte della WWE. La fusione tra quest’ultima e l’UFC è avvenuta e ora le due società si trovano sotto l’unica bandiera del TKO Holdings Group. CM Punk potrebbe essere un grande stimolo per suscitare interesse, ma la federazione ha davvero bisogno di aiuto?. Recentemente, tale domanda è stata posta al presidente della WWE Nick Khan che ha messo le cose in chiaro su come la pensa sull’arrivo del Second City Savior. Le sue parole “Ascoltate, abbiamo solo rispetto per Phil. Apprezziamo il suo lavoro qui e quello che ha fatto e cercato di fare con l’UFC. Non sono molte le persone che possono ...Leggi su zonawrestling
The Marvels, le tre eroine proteggono Goose nel nuovo teaser trailer... al suo fianco anche Monica Rambeau ( Teyonah Parris ) e Kamala Khan ( Iman Vellani ), personaggi ... ma perché E soprattutto da chi Nella breve clip appare anche Nick Fury che stringe tra le braccia ...
The Marvels avrebbe incluso il cameo di un atteso eroe Marvel... Kamala Khan di Ms. Marvel ( Iman Vellani ) e Monica Rambeau di WandaVision ( Teyonah Parris ). Avendo già uno schieramento piuttosto ricco e considerato che il film riporterà anche Nick Fury ...
La nuova ecologia di sinistra a Londra: togliere ai poveri per dare ai ricchiDall' 8 aprile 2019 il sindaco laburista Sadiq Khan ha stabilito che per poter circolare nel centro ... 'Il numero delle telecamere continuerà a ridursi', ha predetto Nick Arlett, che ha organizzato ...
The Marvels: la possibile durata svelata online renderebbe il film il più breve del MCU... Monica Rambeau e Kamala Khan - personaggi interpretati da Brie Larson , Teyonah Parris e Iman ... Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) e alcuni protagonisti della serie Ms. Marvel. Alcune ...
Nick Khan on Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Departure: I Wish She Hadn't Done That, but I Respect the DecisionStephanie McMahon announced that she was no longer with the company in an executive role as she had resigned as Chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE. Her departure was days after her father, Vince McMahon, ...
The Marvel Teaser Features Brie Larson's Fierce Return With Iman Vellani & Teyonah Parris; WatchWhile the previous movie was the original story of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, the new one is set to dive deeper to explore more complexities surrounding her life.
Triple H received stunning bonus payment after WWE-UFC mergerWWE head of creative Triple H received a huge bonus from the merger between UFC and WWE, filings related to the subject state.
