Nick Khan | “Apprezziamo quello che ha fatto CM Punk in UFC | gli auguriamo solo il meglio”

Nick Khan

Nick Khan: “Apprezziamo quello che ha fatto CM Punk in UFC, gli auguriamo solo il meglio” (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) CM Punk e l’AEW hanno concluso in modo esplosivo il loro rapporto di lavoro. Ora che Punk è libero, molti fan si chiedono se tornerà a far parte della WWE. La fusione tra quest’ultima e l’UFC è avvenuta e ora le due società si trovano sotto l’unica bandiera del TKO Holdings Group. CM Punk potrebbe essere un grande stimolo per suscitare interesse, ma la federazione ha davvero bisogno di aiuto?. Recentemente, tale domanda è stata posta al presidente della WWE Nick Khan che ha messo le cose in chiaro su come la pensa sull’arrivo del Second City Savior. Le sue parole “Ascoltate, abbiamo solo rispetto per Phil. Apprezziamo il suo lavoro qui e quello che ha fatto e cercato di fare con l’UFC. Non sono molte le persone che possono ...
