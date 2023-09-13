Hearthstone - Caduta di Ulduar, il Mini-set TITANI è in arrivo il 19 ...Veeam: sfruttare la potenza della portabilità dei dati...Ecco i nuovi iPhone 15 e 15 ProCrash Team Rumble - arriva la Stagione 2Disponibile il DLC di Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto Il tesoro ...Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion - Complete Edition verrà lanciato il 27 ...James Dyson Award, annunciati i tre vincitori 2023EA SPORTS UFC 5 ARRIVA IL 27 OTTOBREFC 24 - maggiore realismo e una selezione di giocatori senza ...Xbox presenta il nuovo controller Xbox Wireless Controller – Astral ...Ultime Blog

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 | la chioma platino di Ethan e gli altri beauty look

MTV Video

MTV Video Music Awards 2023: la chioma platino di Ethan e gli altri beauty look (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) Il batterista dei Måneskin ha detto addio alle sue lunghezze corvine sfoggiando sotto i riflettori di MTV Video Music Awards 2023 un'inedita chioma icy. Ma non solo. Ecco tutti i beauty look delle star protagoniste
MTV Video Music Awards 2023: tutti i look delle star sul Pink Carpet.

C'è molto da ammirare sul tappeto rosa dei prestigiosi premi annuali musicali che si sono svolti nella notte al Prudential Center di Newark. Le star dell'industria discografica (e non solo) si sono ...

Il bacio di Taylor Swift a Damiano agli MTV VMA

Maneskin show durante l'edizione 2023 degli MTV Video Music Awards  2023 dove si sono aggiudicati il premio Best Rock . La band romana ha cantato il suo ultimo successo " Honey (are u coming) " scatenando l'entusiasmo del pubblico e di Taylor ...

Måneskin in trionfo ai VMA MTV 2023 nella categoria Best Rock

La band romana, infatti, ha vinto nella categoria Best Rock dei VMA (Video Music Awards) di MTV con 'The Loneliest' , la ballad di grande successo che sta per celebrare il suo primo anno dal rilascio ...

Tutti i vincitori degli MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift la più premiata

Vincitori VMAs 2023 " Il 12 settembre il Prudential Center di Newark, in New Jersey, ha ospitato la 40° edizione degli MTV Video Music Awards condotti, per il secondo anno consecutivo, dalla rapper statunitense Nicki Minaj. Tra i vincitori anche i Måneskin nella categoria Best Rock . È stata una serata ricca di ...

I Måneskin premiati ancora agli Mtv Video Music Awards con “The Loneliest”  RaiNews

Mtv Video Music Awards, i Maneskin vincono il premio Best Rock. E Taylor Swift manda un bacio a Damiano  Il Fatto Quotidiano

MTV VMAs 2023: K-Pop makes history at the 2023 event after wins for BLACKPINK, TXT and Jung Kook

It was a big night for K-Pop, and no less than four acts earned awards at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 While Taylor Swift continues her march to be the most successful MTV Video Music Award winner ...

Taylor Swift channels inner party animal at MTV VMAs 2023

In a now shared video by Entertainment Tonight ... Selena Gomez looked shocked as the stage began to collapse during Olivia Rodrigo's performance at MTV VMAs 2023 ...

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Deliver Debut Performance of “Bongos” at VMAs

Both dressed in blue and accompanied by dancers sporting yellow-and-blue outfits, the "WAP" pair took to the Video Music Awards stage, which was made to look like the tropical setting of their music ...
