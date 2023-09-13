MTV Video Music Awards 2023 | la chioma platino di Ethan e gli altri beauty look

C'è molto da ammirare sul tappeto rosa dei prestigiosi premi annuali musicali che si sono svolti nella notte al Prudential Center di Newark. Le star dell'industria discografica (e non solo) si sono ...Maneskin show durante l'edizione 2023 degliMusic Awards 2023 dove si sono aggiudicati il premio Best Rock . La band romana ha cantato il suo ultimo successo " Honey (are u coming) " scatenando l'entusiasmo del pubblico e di Taylor ...La band romana, infatti, ha vinto nella categoria Best Rock dei VMA (Music Awards) dicon 'The Loneliest' , la ballad di grande successo che sta per celebrare il suo primo anno dal rilascio ...Vincitori VMAs 2023 " Il 12 settembre il Prudential Center di Newark, in New Jersey, ha ospitato la 40° edizione degliMusic Awards condotti, per il secondo anno consecutivo, dalla rapper statunitense Nicki Minaj. Tra i vincitori anche i Måneskin nella categoria Best Rock . È stata una serata ricca di ...

