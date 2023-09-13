MTV Video Music Awards 2023, i look più glam delle star (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) Questa notte il cielo del New Jersey si è coperto di glamour sfrenato agli MTV VMA 2023, tra paillettes, trasparenze e spacchi vertiginosi. Ecco i look più favolosi delle starLeggi su vanityfair
Spacco matto - e non solo. Gli eccentrici outfit delle star agli MTV Video Music Awards
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 : la chioma platino di Ethan e gli altri beauty look
Taylor Swift domina Mtv VMA con 9 premi, Best Rock ai ManeskinTaylor Swift domina i Mtv Video Music Awards 2023 e con 9 statuette consolida il suo posto nella storia dello show. L'artista ha conquistato il maggior numero di vittorie in una sola notte e si posiziona al secondo posto ...
MTV VMA 2023, i Måneskin vincono il premio Best Rock con "The Loneliest"Ai Video Music Awards 2023 (VMA) di MTV hanno trionfato i Måneskin. Ancora un premio per band romana vincitrice nella categoria Best Rock per la canzone " The Loneliest". I Måneskin si sono esibiti con ...
Dai lustrini di Selena Gomez a Shakira metallica: i look ai Video Music Awards... i Maneskin ! C'era grande attesa per la loro partecipazione ai Video Music Awards : la band ha ... Il nero è protagonista agli Mtv VMA 2023 . Megan Thee Stallion è sensuale con un abito steccato e ...
VMAS 2023, da Shakira a Taylor Swift: i pazzi look sul red carpet -Spacco matto. La tendenza in crescendo sul red carpet dei VMAS 2023 Gli eccentrici outfit delle star agli MTV Video Music Awards, da Taylor Swift a Shakira. L'acuto in fatto di abiti Il cut - out inguinale di Martina D'Amelio T utta un'altra musica. Quando a calcare il red carpet sono le cantanti e le ...
Taylor Swift and Peso Pluma make history, Shakira's return, more top moments from 2023 MTV VMAsThe 2023 MTV Video Music Awards were nothing short of iconic. Taylor Swift became the most-awarded artist of the night, NSYNC had a surprise reunion just in time to present the "Karma" singer with an ...
Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appear to have heated exchange backstage at VMAsMegan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appeared to have a heated exchange backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night. A clip from MTV's backstage live feed showed the Savage rapper ...
The Greatest Moments In VMAs HistoryThe MTV Music Video Awards – aka the VMAs – is one of the most celebrated and stellar nights in the showbiz calendar.
