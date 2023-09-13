MTV Video Music Awards 2023 | i look più glam delle star

Taylor Swift domina iMusic Awards 2023 e con 9 statuette consolida il suo posto nella storia dello show. L'artista ha conquistato il maggior numero di vittorie in una sola notte e si posiziona al secondo posto ...AiMusic Awards 2023 (VMA) dihanno trionfato i Måneskin. Ancora un premio per band romana vincitrice nella categoria Best Rock per la canzone " The Loneliest". I Måneskin si sono esibiti con ...... i Maneskin ! C'era grande attesa per la loro partecipazione aiMusic Awards : la band ha ... Il nero è protagonista agliVMA 2023 . Megan Thee Stallion è sensuale con un abito steccato e ...Spacco matto. La tendenza in crescendo sul red carpet dei VMAS 2023 Gli eccentrici outfit delle star agliMusic Awards, da Taylor Swift a Shakira. L'acuto in fatto di abiti Il cut - out inguinale di Martina D'Amelio T utta un'altra musica. Quando a calcare il red carpet sono le cantanti e le ...

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards were nothing short of iconic. Taylor Swift became the most-awarded artist of the night, NSYNC had a surprise reunion just in time to present the "Karma" singer with an ...Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appeared to have a heated exchange backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night. A clip from MTV's backstage live feed showed the Savage rapper ...The MTV Music Video Awards – aka the VMAs – is one of the most celebrated and stellar nights in the showbiz calendar.