Menarini Asia-Pacific Enters into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Astellas to Commercialize Smyraf® in Taiwan and select South-East Asian markets

Menarini Asia-Pacific has entered into a long-term Exclusive Licensing partnership with Astellas Pharma Inc. (Astellas) for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of the orally administered Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor Smyraf® 50 mg and 100 mg Tablets (generic name: peficitinib hydrobromide) in Taiwan for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Smyraf® has been approved in Taiwan and has patent protection for composition of matter until 2032. Subject to the terms of the Agreement, Astellas will receive total payments of up to €5.5 million including upfront and milestone ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
