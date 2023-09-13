NVIDIA rilascia un nuovo Game Ready DriverIl Grinch: Avventure Natalizie trailer di giocoConto alla rovescia di 10 giorni per il rilascio di Slaps and Beans 2Mortal Kombat 1: nuovo trailer di lancio Arrivano i Logi PLAY Days con grandi scontiAmmagamma - Intelligenza Artificiale al festivalfilosofia 2023Riforma pensioni 2023: Le Pensioni Meritano Rispetto e Stabilità, ...Scomparsa di Kata, la Bimba Peruviana a Firenze: Nuove Speranze ...Ciclone Daniel, oltre 150 morti in Libia : Cosa Aspettarci Questo ...I Figli di Silvio Berlusconi Onorano le Volontà Paternali Pagando 230 ...Ultime Blog

Menarini Asia-Pacific Enters into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Astellas to Commercialize Smyraf® in Taiwan and select South-East Asian markets

Menarini Asia

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Menarini Asia-Pacific Enters into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Astellas to Commercialize Smyraf® in Taiwan and select South-East Asian markets (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) - SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Menarini Asia-Pacific has entered into a long-term Exclusive Licensing partnership with Astellas Pharma Inc. (Astellas) for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of the orally administered Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor Smyraf® 50 mg and 100 mg Tablets (generic name: peficitinib hydrobromide) in Taiwan for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Smyraf® has been approved in Taiwan and has patent protection for composition of matter until 2032. Subject to the terms of the Agreement, Astellas will receive total payments of up to €5.5 million including upfront and milestone ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Menarini Asia - Pacific Enters into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Astellas to Commercialize Smyraf® in Taiwan and select South - ...

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Menarini Asia - Pacific has entered into a long - term exclusive licensing partnership with Astellas Pharma Inc. (Astellas) for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of the orally ...

Menarini Asia - Pacific Enters into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Astellas to Commercialize Smyraf® in Taiwan and select South - ...

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Menarini Asia - Pacific has entered into a long - term exclusive licensing partnership with Astellas Pharma Inc. (Astellas) for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of the orally ...

Condannato per maltrattamenti abbandona affidamento terapeutico, arrestato  siciliareport.it

Menarini: consolidare fatturato 2016  QUOTIDIANO NAZIONALE

Analis prediksi rupiah bergerak datar, cenderung melemah terbatas

- Menarini Asia-Pacific menjalin kemitraan lisensi eksklusif dalam jangka panjang dengan Astellas Pharma Inc. (Astellas). Lewat kemitraan ini, Menarini ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Menarini Asia
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Menarini Asia Menarini Asia Pacific Enters into