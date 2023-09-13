Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion - Complete Edition verrà lanciato il 27 ...James Dyson Award, annunciati i tre vincitori 2023EA SPORTS UFC 5 ARRIVA IL 27 OTTOBREFC 24 - maggiore realismo e una selezione di giocatori senza ...Xbox presenta il nuovo controller Xbox Wireless Controller – Astral ...Behind The Sims Community Stream Episodio 3 NVIDIA rilascia un nuovo Game Ready DriverIl Grinch: Avventure Natalizie trailer di giocoConto alla rovescia di 10 giorni per il rilascio di Slaps and Beans 2Mortal Kombat 1: nuovo trailer di lancio Ultime Blog

Meeting industry | la situazione dell’Italia secondo l’ICCA

Meeting industry

Meeting industry, la situazione dell’Italia secondo l’ICCA (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) Balzo in avanti dell’Italia che guadagna tre posizioni rispetto al 2019 e si piazza al terzo posto dietro a Stati Uniti e Spagna Il mercato della Meeting industry prosegue la sua fase di ripresa tanto in Italia quanto nel resto del mondo. Il 2022 può essere visto come l’anno della svolta, quello in cui sono cadute anche le ultime restrizioni e c’è stato il ritorno a tutti gli effetti agli eventi in presenza. Andando ad analizzare il settore di congressi e convegni i dati riguardanti sono più che mai positivi. Dopo due anni di assenza, infatti, l’ICCA – International Congress and Convention Association è tornata a pubblicare la classifica dei paesi e delle città che hanno ospitato il maggior numero di congressi e convegni nel 2022. Un ranking che vede l’Italia balzare sul podio e salire al terzo posto dietro solo a ...
