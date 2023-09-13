Bomb Rush Cyberfunk in arrivo su Nintendo Switch e PlayStationSUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 disponibile Annunciati i nuovi giochi Resident Evil per iPhone 15 ProRadio DEEJAY e ONEPODCAST partner di LUCCA COMICS & GAMESEcco le nuove cover Celly dedicate ad iPhone 15Hearthstone - Caduta di Ulduar, il Mini-set TITANI è in arrivo il 19 ...Veeam: sfruttare la potenza della portabilità dei dati...Ecco i nuovi iPhone 15 e 15 ProCrash Team Rumble - arriva la Stagione 2Disponibile il DLC di Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto Il tesoro ...Ultime Blog

Journey to Bethlehem | il trailer del musical sulla nascita di Gesù mostra Antonio Banderas nel ruolo di Erode

Journey Bethlehem

Journey to Bethlehem: il trailer del musical sulla nascita di Gesù mostra Antonio Banderas nel ruolo di Erode (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) Il 10 novembre arriverà nelle sale americane il film musical Journey to Bethlehem e il trailer mostra Antonio Banderas in versione villain. Il 10 novembre arriverà nelle sale americane il film musical Journey to Bethlehem, in cui si racconta la storia della nascità di Gesù, e il trailer mostra Antonio Banderas nel ruolo di Erode. Il video offre un piccolo assaggio delle canzoni ideate per il progetto che segna il debutto alla regia di Adam Anders, produttore musicale della serie Glee. I dettagli del progetto Journey to Bethlehem racconterà in modo nuovo ...
