NVIDIA rilascia un nuovo Game Ready DriverIl Grinch: Avventure Natalizie trailer di giocoConto alla rovescia di 10 giorni per il rilascio di Slaps and Beans 2Mortal Kombat 1: nuovo trailer di lancio Arrivano i Logi PLAY Days con grandi scontiAmmagamma - Intelligenza Artificiale al festivalfilosofia 2023Riforma pensioni 2023: Le Pensioni Meritano Rispetto e Stabilità, ...Scomparsa di Kata, la Bimba Peruviana a Firenze: Nuove Speranze ...Ciclone Daniel, oltre 150 morti in Libia : Cosa Aspettarci Questo ...I Figli di Silvio Berlusconi Onorano le Volontà Paternali Pagando 230 ...Ultime Blog

Flor de Can?a named Best Sustainable Rum Distillery

Flor Cana

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Flor de Can?a named Best Sustainable Rum Distillery (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) - MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Flor de Caña, the world's first spirit to be both Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified, was recently named "Best Sustainable Rum Distillery" by The Ultimate Awards, a competition that seeks to recognize companies leading the industry in terms of Sustainable practices and committed to a greener future. Flor de Caña's carbon neutral certification by Carbon Trust (UK) means the company offsets all carbon emissions during the entire lifecycle of its products, from field to market. On the other hand, the fair trade certification by Fair Trade USA ensures consumers the rum is produced sustainably and ethically in compliance with over 300 rigorous labor, social and environmental standards. Some of the brand's eco-friendly practices ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Lluís Domènech i Montaner e il Modernismo catalano  Arte.go

LIVE Atletica, Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA: miglior tempo per la 4x100, Jacobs e Tortu scatenati! Staffetta donne da sogno, Lyles distante da Bolt  OA Sport

Flor de Caña Rum: Flor de Can~a named Best Sustainable Rum Distillery

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the world's first spirit to be both Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified, was recently named "Best Sustainable Rum Distillery" by The Ultimate ...

Flor de Can~a named Best Sustainable Rum Distillery

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the world's first spirit to be both Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified, was recently named "Best Sustainable Rum Distillery" by The Ultimate ...

Flor de Caña named Best Sustainable Rum Distillery

Some of the brand's eco-friendly practices include capturing and recycling all CO2 emissions during the fermentation process, distilling the rum with 100% renewable energy and planting one million ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Flor Cana
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Flor Can a Flor Cana named Best Sustainable