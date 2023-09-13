Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F e 13G in servizio a 13° Est, copertura satellitare ad alta potenza (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) annuncia l'entrata in servizio commerciale completo dei suoi due satelliti ad alta potenza HOTBIRD 13F e HOTBIRD 13G. Posizionati nella sede principale di Eutelsat a 13° Est, questi satelliti rafforzano e migliorano la qualità delle trasmissioni di circa novecento canali televisivi, raggiungendo oltre 160 milioni di famiglie in Europa, Nord Africa e Medio Oriente. Questi nuovi satelliti all'avanguardia introducono anche avanzate funzionalità a 13° Est, inclusa la capacità di ridondanza in orbita e la protezione e resilienza del segnale in...Leggi su digital-news
