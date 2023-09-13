Bomb Rush Cyberfunk in arrivo su Nintendo Switch e PlayStationSUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 disponibile Annunciati i nuovi giochi Resident Evil per iPhone 15 ProRadio DEEJAY e ONEPODCAST partner di LUCCA COMICS & GAMESEcco le nuove cover Celly dedicate ad iPhone 15Hearthstone - Caduta di Ulduar, il Mini-set TITANI è in arrivo il 19 ...Veeam: sfruttare la potenza della portabilità dei dati...Ecco i nuovi iPhone 15 e 15 ProCrash Team Rumble - arriva la Stagione 2Disponibile il DLC di Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto Il tesoro ...Ultime Blog

Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F e 13G in servizio a 13° Est | copertura satellitare ad alta potenza

Eutelsat HOTBIRD

Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F e 13G in servizio a 13° Est, copertura satellitare ad alta potenza (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) annuncia l'entrata in servizio commerciale completo dei suoi due satelliti ad alta potenza HOTBIRD 13F e HOTBIRD 13G. Posizionati nella sede principale di Eutelsat a 13° Est, questi satelliti rafforzano e migliorano la qualità delle trasmissioni di circa novecento canali televisivi, raggiungendo oltre 160 milioni di famiglie in Europa, Nord Africa e Medio Oriente. Questi nuovi satelliti all'avanguardia introducono anche avanzate funzionalità a 13° Est, inclusa la capacità di ridondanza in orbita e la protezione e resilienza del segnale in...
Successful Entry Into Service of EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F and HOTBIRD 13G Satellites

Laurence Delpy, General Manager for the Video Business Unit, commented: 'With are delighted that EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F and HOTBIRD 13G are now in service. 13Â° East is one of Eutelsat's long - ...

Successful Entry Into Service of EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F and HOTBIRD 13G Satellites

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) announces that its two high-power HOTBIRD 13F and HOTBIRD 13G satellites have entered into full commercial service. Located at Eutelsat’s 13° East flagshi ...

2 new Eutelsat craft ready for business

Eutelsat’s latest two satellites, its Hotbirds 13F and 13G, have officially been declared open for business at 13 degrees East, Eutelsat’s flagship video or ...

Hotbird 13F and G come into service

Eutelsat’s two high-power Hotbird 13F and Hotbird 13G satellites have entered into full commercial service.
