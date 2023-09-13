SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 disponibile Annunciati i nuovi giochi Resident Evil per iPhone 15 ProRadio DEEJAY e ONEPODCAST partner di LUCCA COMICS & GAMESEcco le nuove cover Celly dedicate ad iPhone 15Hearthstone - Caduta di Ulduar, il Mini-set TITANI è in arrivo il 19 ...Veeam: sfruttare la potenza della portabilità dei dati...Ecco i nuovi iPhone 15 e 15 ProCrash Team Rumble - arriva la Stagione 2Disponibile il DLC di Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto Il tesoro ...Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion - Complete Edition verrà lanciato il 27 ...Ultime Blog

Denon DP-3000NE | il giradischi che riporta il vinile in primo piano

Denon DP-3000NE, il giradischi che riporta il vinile in primo piano (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) Stavolta Denon fa sul serio con un giradischi a trazione diretta che rievoca i grandi modelli dello scorso secolo e si vuole mettere in corsa con i migliori concorrenti. Adeguato alla classe anche il prezzo ...
Denon DP-3000NE, il giradischi che riporta il vinile in primo piano  DDay.it

Denon's "best-sounding turntable to date" will go head-to-head with the Technics SL-1200GR2

Denon has announced its DP-3000NE flagship turntable, and it certainly talks a good game. Promising to be its "best-sounding turntable to date", the luxury spinner has a premium feel, a premium price ...

Denon DP-3000NE Turntable unveiled

Denon has unveiled its latest high-end turntable, the Denon DP-3000NE and it will be available in the UK and Europe in October. The new Denon turntable will retail for €2,499 in Europe and for £2,299 ...

Denon takes on turntable royalty with flagship DP-3000NE

The direct drive Direct drive DP-3000NE promises quality components and craftsmanship to please Hi-Fi enthusiasts ...
