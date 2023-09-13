Denon DP-3000NE, il giradischi che riporta il vinile in primo piano DDay.it

Denon has announced its DP-3000NE flagship turntable, and it certainly talks a good game. Promising to be its "best-sounding turntable to date", the luxury spinner has a premium feel, a premium price ...Denon has unveiled its latest high-end turntable, the Denon DP-3000NE and it will be available in the UK and Europe in October. The new Denon turntable will retail for €2,499 in Europe and for £2,299 ...The direct drive Direct drive DP-3000NE promises quality components and craftsmanship to please Hi-Fi enthusiasts ...