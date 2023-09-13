Data security "gap" threatens collaboration within European organisations (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) - LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Over a quarter (29%) of European organisations are unable to fully utilise Data within their organisation due to challenges with Data security, according to an IDC InfoBrief sponsored by Immuta. This Data security "gap" is a result of organisations grappling with increasingly complex IT and Data infrastructures internally, leading to huge siloes of sensitive Data. Businesses must manage this alongside the external risk of rising cyber attacks in Europe: 58% of UK organisations experienced an increase in cyber attacks in the last 12 months, followed by 49% in DACH and 47% in the Nordics. According to insights from 108 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Data security "gap" threatens collaboration within European organisationsLONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Over a quarter (29%) of European organisations are unable to fully utilise data within their organisation due to challenges with data security, according to an IDC InfoBrief sponsored by Immuta . This data security "gap" is a result of organisations grappling with increasingly complex IT and data infrastructures internally, ...
