Capstreet-backed Incentive Solutions Rebrands as Extu (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) New name reflects channel marketer's experience and expansion ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Incentive Solutions, a provider of channel marketing and sales Solutions, today announced it has rebranded as Extu ("Extu" or "the Company"). The name change cements the combination of channel marketer Incentive Solutions and through-channel provider OneAffiniti, which Incentive Solutions acquired in April 2021. Extu is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm. "Our rebranding reflects our new shared identity and the continued evolution of our company since the combination of Incentive Solutions and OneAffiniti," ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Incentive Solutions, a provider of channel marketing and sales Solutions, today announced it has rebranded as Extu ("Extu" or "the Company"). The name change cements the combination of channel marketer Incentive Solutions and through-channel provider OneAffiniti, which Incentive Solutions acquired in April 2021. Extu is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm. "Our rebranding reflects our new shared identity and the continued evolution of our company since the combination of Incentive Solutions and OneAffiniti," ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Parigi 2024, Senna troppo inquinata: saltano gare preolimpiche di ... Local Page
Albano, nomine e provvedimenti del Vescovo Vincenzo Viva | INFO ... Notizie locali castelli romani
Capstreet-backed Incentive Solutions Rebrands as ExtuATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incentive Solutions, a provider of channel marketing and sales solutions, today announced it has rebranded as Extu ("Extu" or "the Company"). The name change ce ...
Capstreet backedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Capstreet backed