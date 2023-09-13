Radio DEEJAY e ONEPODCAST partner di LUCCA COMICS & GAMESEcco le nuove cover Celly dedicate ad iPhone 15Hearthstone - Caduta di Ulduar, il Mini-set TITANI è in arrivo il 19 ...Veeam: sfruttare la potenza della portabilità dei dati...Ecco i nuovi iPhone 15 e 15 ProCrash Team Rumble - arriva la Stagione 2Disponibile il DLC di Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto Il tesoro ...Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion - Complete Edition verrà lanciato il 27 ...James Dyson Award, annunciati i tre vincitori 2023EA SPORTS UFC 5 ARRIVA IL 27 OTTOBREUltime Blog

Capstreet-backed Incentive Solutions Rebrands as Extu

Capstreet backed

Capstreet-backed Incentive Solutions Rebrands as Extu (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) New name reflects channel marketer's experience and expansion ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Incentive Solutions, a provider of channel marketing and sales Solutions, today announced it has rebranded as Extu ("Extu" or "the Company"). The name change cements the combination of channel marketer Incentive Solutions and through-channel provider OneAffiniti, which Incentive Solutions acquired in April 2021. Extu is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm. "Our rebranding reflects our new shared identity and the continued evolution of our company since the combination of Incentive Solutions and OneAffiniti," ...
Capstreet-backed Incentive Solutions Rebrands as Extu

