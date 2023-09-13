Al Fayha vs Al Shabab – probabili formazioni (Di mercoledì 13 settembre 2023) L’Al Shabab cercherà di ottenere la prima vittoria della nuova stagione della Saudi Pro League quando si recherà all’Al Majma’ah Sports City venerdì 15 settembre sera per affrontare l’Al Fayha. I padroni di casa non sono in gran forma, mentre l’Al Shabab è una delle tre squadre che non ha ancora ottenuto un massimo in Lega Pro. Il calcio di inizio di Al Fayha vs Al Shabab è previsto alle 17 Anteprima della partita Al Fayha vs Al Shabab a che punto sono le due squadre Al Fayha L’Al Fayha ha dato il via alla sua campagna di Pro League in grande stile con un successo casalingo per 3-1 sull’Al Khaleej, ma da quella vittoria del 12 agosto i padroni di casa non sono più riusciti a conquistare tre punti. Quattro partite senza ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Al Fayha vs Al Shabab - probabili formazioni - PeriodicoDaily Sport Periodico Daily
