Waters Launches New Walk-up Solutions that Further Simplify the Analysis of Biologic Drug Product and Cell Culture Media (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) News Summary: MILFORD, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Waters Corporation (WAT:NYSE) announced new bioprocess Walk-up Solutions designed to Further Simplify Biologic sample prep and Analysis. By eliminating the need to send bioreactor samples to a central laboratory for Analysis, the new Solutions make it even easier to accelerate upstream bioprocess development by up to six weeks over traditional methods.i Enabled by updates to Waters OneLab™ laboratory automation software and new pre-developed analytical workflows, the combination allows bioprocess engineers to capture high-quality bioprocess and Drug Product data with just a few clicks.
Waters Launches New Walk-up Solutions that Further Simplify the Analysis of Biologic Drug Product and Cell Culture MediaUpdated OneLab software is at the heart of the Waters bioprocess walk-up solutions. It incorporates new pre-developed analytical workflows that further simplify the user experience for routine product ...
