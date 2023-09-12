NVIDIA rilascia un nuovo Game Ready DriverIl Grinch: Avventure Natalizie trailer di giocoConto alla rovescia di 10 giorni per il rilascio di Slaps and Beans 2Mortal Kombat 1: nuovo trailer di lancio Arrivano i Logi PLAY Days con grandi scontiAmmagamma - Intelligenza Artificiale al festivalfilosofia 2023Riforma pensioni 2023: Le Pensioni Meritano Rispetto e Stabilità, ...Scomparsa di Kata, la Bimba Peruviana a Firenze: Nuove Speranze ...Ciclone Daniel, oltre 150 morti in Libia : Cosa Aspettarci Questo ...I Figli di Silvio Berlusconi Onorano le Volontà Paternali Pagando 230 ...Ultime Blog

The Day After Tomorrow – L’alba del giorno dopo | recensione del film di Roland Emmerich

The Day

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

zazoom
Autore : cinemaserietv Commenta
The Day After Tomorrow – L’alba del giorno dopo, recensione del film di Roland Emmerich (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) Il film: The Day After TomorrowL’alba del giorno dopo (The Day After Tomorrow), 2004. Regia: Roland Emmerich. Cast: Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ian Holm, Emmy Rossum, Sela Ward, Arjay Smith, Austin Nichols, Kenneth Welsh, Nestor Serrano, Tamlyn Tomita. Genere: fantascienza, catastrofico. Durata: 124 minuti. Dove l’abbiamo visto: su Disney+, in lingua originale. Trama: Il cambiamento climatico comincia ad avere conseguenze disastrose per l’intero pianeta. <!



> Al netto della sua fama associata al genere catastrofico, Roland Emmerich è uno che al pianeta Terra ci tiene, e mentre accumulava successi al box office alla fine degli anni Novanta cercava anche di farsi ...
Leggi su cinemaserietv
Advertising

Cinema: domani si apre a Trento il Religion Today Film Festival, rassegna internazionale quest'anno dedicata alla Comunità

... 3 "aperitivi dei popoli", 4 masterclass dedicate agli addetti ai lavori, un "Industry Day", in ... presso la biblioteca comunale di Trento, la mostra "MMyO Me, Myself and the Other. Sulle orme di Piero ...

Wonka, il regista elogia le doti di Timothy Chalamet: 'Mi ha ricordato Bing Crosby'

... Keegan Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon! ), Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come),...

Stasera in TV: Film da vedere Martedì 12 Settembre, in prima e seconda serata

Old Man & the Gun: Il Trailer Italiano Ufficiale del Film - HD The Day After Tomorrow - L'alba del giorno dopo (Drammatico, Fantascienza, Thriller) in onda alle 21.20 su Italia 1 , un film di Roland ...

Tyler Technologies to Provide Electronic Vehicle Titling and Liens for the State of Kentucky

... and increased productivity with title clerks processing five times as many titles per day. 'We're excited to introduce electronic titling and liens to the state of Kentucky, along with our partner, ...

The Day After Tomorrow: tutte le curiosità sul film di fantascienza con Jake Gyllenhaal  SuperGuidaTV

The Day After Tomorrow: il film con Jake Gyllenhaal su Italia 1 in prima serata  La Gazzetta dello Sport

New Study Evaluates How Quickly the Migraine Preventive Impact of Nerivio® Starts

A previous study has already shown that using Nerivio every other day for 8 weeks reduces the mean number of migraine days per month by 4.0 days (compared to 1.3 days in the placebo group, p < 0.001).

The day after tomorrow: trama, cast e streaming del film su Italia 1

Questa sera, martedì 12 settembre 2023, alle ore 21:20 va in onda su Italia 1 The Day After Tomorrow – L’alba del giorno dopo. Il film catastrofico è uscito nel 2004 e vede alla regia Roland Emmerich.

I nostri suggerimenti per festeggiare al meglio il Batman Day 2023

Canali televisivi dedicati, gadget e prodotti a tema Cavaliere Oscuro: ecco come festeggiare il Batman Day 2023.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Day
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Day After Tomorrow L’alba giorno dopo