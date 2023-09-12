Silent walk: la nuova moda dei social e suoi benefici (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) Camminare. Da soli. In silenzio, facendosi ‘attraversare’ dai suoni e dagli stimoli che ci rimanda l’ambiente circostante. Questo è il Silent walk. Cosa c’è di più naturale? Nulla! Eppure, se ci pensate, la domanda esatta dovrebbe essere “cosa c’è di più insolito oggi’? Quella che una volta infatti era un’esperienza quotidiana di tutti, oggi è una ‘star’ da social, con milioni di like e altrettanti fan. Insomma, grazie alla rete e a Tik Tok in particolare, camminare in silenzio da soli è diventato il trend topic del momento. Una vera e propria moda. Silent walk, la nuova moda sui social Fare dei lunghi tratti a piedi oggi infatti è una specie di rarità, ma soprattutto, anche quelle pochissime volte in cui capita, è difficile per tutto ...Leggi su luce.lanazione
Advertising
Silent walk: la nuova moda dei social e suoi benefici 12 Luce
"Silent walk": che cos'è la camminata silenziosa che spopola su ... greenMe.it
Hail to the heroes: Bridge walk highlights victims of 9/11Scenes from the 10th Annual 9/11 Silent Walk saw many current and former first responders — as well as assorted community members — walk from Downtown Charleston, over the Arthur Ravenel Bridge and ...
Hail to the heroes: Bridge walk celebrates victims of 9/11Scenes from the 10th Annual 9/11 Silent Walk saw many current and former first responders — as well as assorted community members — walk from Downtown Charleston, over the Arthur ...
Hundreds of first responders remember and pay respects to 9/11 victims at Silent WalkIf you drove over the Ravenel Bridge yesterday morning, you saw hundreds of first responders paying their respects to the victims of 9/11.
Silent walkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Silent walk