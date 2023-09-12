RBSL AWARDS £6M SUBCONTRACT TO QUANTIC THISTLE FOR NEXT GENERATION SENSORS ON CHALLENGER 3 (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
An £6m SUBCONTRACT has been awarded to QUANTIC THISTLE, to supply encoders for the British Army's upgraded CHALLENGER 3 Main Battle Tank (MBT). The contract ensures the British Army's CHALLENGER 3 will have reliable and highly accurate SENSORS ensuring the effectiveness of the main armament. Under the contract, QUANTIC THISTLE (formerly THISTLE Design) will supply RBSL with a Turret Displacement Unit, in support of the UK MOD's tank upgrade programme. The unit forms part of the new turret, providing precise turret position data to the vehicle's systems. As a UK-based SME and manufacturer, this success enhances the long-term security of the business, its ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
RBSL AWARDS SUBCONTRACT TO HUBER+SUHNER FOR CABLE HARNESSES ON BOXER MIVcom View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/rbsl - awards - subcontract - to - hubersuhner - for - cable - harnesses - on - boxer - miv - 301922139.html
Quantic Electronics: RBSL AWARDS £6M SUBCONTRACT TO QUANTIC THISTLE FOR NEXT GENERATION SENSORS ON CHALLENGER 3Under the contract, Quantic Thistle (formerly Thistle Design) will supply RBSL with a Turret Displacement Unit, in support of the UK MOD's tank upgrade programme. The unit forms part of the new turret ...
RBSL AWARDS SUBCONTRACT TO HUBER+SUHNER FOR CABLE HARNESSES ON BOXER MIVA multi-million-pound subcontract has been awarded to HUBER+SUHNER, to supply radio frequency and low frequency cable harnesses for the British Army's Boxer MIV Programme.
