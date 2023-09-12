Ammagamma - Intelligenza Artificiale al festivalfilosofia 2023Riforma pensioni 2023: Le Pensioni Meritano Rispetto e Stabilità, ...Scomparsa di Kata, la Bimba Peruviana a Firenze: Nuove Speranze ...Ciclone Daniel, oltre 150 morti in Libia : Cosa Aspettarci Questo ...I Figli di Silvio Berlusconi Onorano le Volontà Paternali Pagando 230 ...Tragedia a Portogruaro: Bambino di 18 mesi muore in ospedale in ...ASUSTOR annuncia l'unità di espansione Xpanstor 4Prima Puntata del Grande Fratello 2023: Le Prime Nomination e ...Arrestato in Francia il Presunto Aggressore di Reggio Emilia: Un Caso ...Forza Motorsport presenta il gameplay iniziale della garaUltime Blog

RBSL AWARDS £6M SUBCONTRACT TO QUANTIC THISTLE FOR NEXT GENERATION SENSORS ON CHALLENGER 3 (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

An £6m SUBCONTRACT has been awarded to QUANTIC THISTLE, to supply encoders for the British Army's upgraded CHALLENGER 3 Main Battle Tank (MBT). The contract ensures the British Army's CHALLENGER 3 will have reliable and highly accurate SENSORS ensuring the effectiveness of the main armament. Under the contract, QUANTIC THISTLE (formerly THISTLE Design) will supply RBSL with a Turret Displacement Unit, in support of the UK MOD's tank upgrade programme. The unit forms part of the new turret, providing precise turret position data to the vehicle's systems. As a UK-based SME and manufacturer, this success enhances the long-term security of the business, its ...
