Opening the First Flagship Store in Morocco, Yadea Officially Enters the North Africa Market
Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, makes another giant step in its ever-increasing path of internationalization by announcing the Opening of the First Yadea official Flagship Store in Morocco on September 22nd and 23rd. The Store will be located in 110 avenue du 2 mars, Casablanca. To celebrate this, Yadea is holding a pre-launching event at Morocco Mall from September 8th to September 17th. The transport sector accounts for around one-third of Morocco's total final energy consumption. At a time when the global transportation is in the process of transitioning to e-mobility, Morocco is trying to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
